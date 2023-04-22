Broadway and Opera Star N'KENGE Will Host Benefit For The Youth Foundation Of Jersey City in May

Tony, Grammy, and Emmy-nominated vocalist N'Kenge will bring her talents from Broadway to Jersey City for a good cause.

On May 3, she will host the second annual "A Night of Broadway," a benefit concert featuring artists based in Jersey City, to support the Youth Foundation of Jersey City. The event will commence at 6 PM (5:00 PM for VIP reception) at the Grace Van Vorst Church, 39 Erie Street in Jersey City. For more info and tickets, visit the Foundation's website here.

N'Kenge says, "I'm so happy to return as Host for this event. The Youth Foundation of Jersey City does wonderful work and as a mother, performer, and teacher, it's so important for me to give back to this community. I'm excited to see all the talented kids from the local schools as well as my students from the Broadway Music & More class that I teach at the Waldo International School."

"A Night of Broadway" will feature performances by musician George Coleby, singer Badia Farha, City Kidz Playhouse, High Tech High School Dance Program, Impress Ballroom, Lux Performing Arts, New City Kids, Learning Community Charter School, Next Step Broadway, The School of Nimbus: Junior Youth Ensemble, PS #3 Conwell Kids Drama, Shehnaaz Dance Academy and The Waldo International School's Broadway and More Club.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Youth Foundation of Jersey City whose mission is to provide Jersey City youth with opportunities for growth, education, and recreation as well as equal access to all things educational, including academics, sports, arts, and adventure.

For tickets: 2nd Annual "Night of Broadway" - Youth Foundation of Jersey City

About N'Kenge

Tony, Grammy, and Emmy-nominated artist N'Kenge has performed as a soloist throughout the US and overseas, including venues such as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall, and Madison Square Garden. She has headlined Pop and Opera concerts with the Seattle Symphony, Jacksonville Symphony, Cincinnati Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, the Cleveland Orchestra, among many others. A proud alumna of both The Juilliard School and Manhattan School of Music, she has performed alongside Smokey Robinson, Jon Bon Jovi, Josh Groban, and Jordin Sparks as well as with jazz greats Ornette Coleman and Wynton Marsalis.

N'Kenge starred in the Broadway production of Motown: the Musical, where she originated the role of Mary Wells. Most recently, N'Kenge received high critical acclaim for her performance as The Moon in the Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change. N'Kenge was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of the leading roles in both the Elton John/Tim Rice Musical Aida and in Marion Caffey's 3 Mo' Divas by the Helen Hayes Awards and the Arizoni Theater Awards.

In addition to her performances, N'Kenge is a producer currently developing a Broadway-bound musical celebrating Dorothy Dandridge's life and music. She is also developing a new TV musical dramedy, Black Butterfly, with TV producer Gina Goff.