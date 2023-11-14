Brazilian Legend Caetano Veloso Returns to NJPAC in April

The performance is on Saturday, April 6,2024 at 8:00 p.m.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Cast Set for ELF at Algonquin Arts Theatre Photo 2 Cast Set for ELF at Algonquin Arts Theatre
Teaneck High School to Present Two One-Act Plays This Month Photo 3 Teaneck High School to Present Two One-Act Plays This Month
Mercer County Community College President to Make Her Kelsey Theatre Stage Debut In PARFUM Photo 4 Mercer County Community College President to Make Her Kelsey Theatre Stage Debut In PARFUMERIE

Brazilian Legend Caetano Veloso Returns to NJPAC in April

Brazilian legend Caetano Veloso returns to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark on Saturday, April 6,2024 at 8:00 p.m.
 
Don’t miss this one unforgettable night where Caetana Velosos will perform the songs from his brilliant album, Meu Coco, which The Washington Post calls “unsurprisingly gorgeous, adventurously polyrhythmic.”
 
Caetano famously co-founded the provocative Tropicália movement of the 1960s, alongside artists including Gilberto Gil, Gal Costa, Tom Zé and his sister Maria Bethânia. Arrested by Brazil’s military dictatorship and exiled for so-called subversion, Caetano never stopped truth-telling through music. He continues to be a major artistic, social and cultural force in his home country and around the world.
 
Tickets to see CAETANA VELOSOS are on-sale now and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Wharton Arts Appoints Gina Caruso as New Executive Director Photo
Wharton Arts Appoints Gina Caruso as New Executive Director

The Wharton Arts Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of Gina Caruso as its new Executive Director, effective November 13, 2023. Caruso was unanimously approved by Wharton Arts' Board of Trustees following a four-month nationwide candidate search.

2
BCA to Present Original Fall Play CAN I EVEN PUT THIS ON MY RESUME? This Month Photo
BCA to Present Original Fall Play CAN I EVEN PUT THIS ON MY RESUME? This Month

Don't miss Bergen County Academies' fall play, 'Can I Even Put This On My Resume?' - 30 student-written plays performed in just one hour. Experience a range of emotions in this one-of-a-kind production.

3
Louis Armstrongs BLACK & BLUES Documentary to Screen at TD James Moody Jazz Festival Photo
Louis Armstrong's BLACK & BLUES Documentary to Screen at TD James Moody Jazz Festival

Join in for a FREE screening of the critically acclaimed film, Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues, at the TD James Moody Jazz Festival.

4
New Jersey Youth Chorus Presents Readings And Carols This Holiday Season at United Methodi Photo
New Jersey Youth Chorus Presents Readings And Carols This Holiday Season at United Methodist Church

Light up this holiday season with a stunning performance by the New Jersey Youth Chorus and special guest handbell choir. Don't miss out on this enchanting holiday concert illuminated by candles of peace, hope, renewal, and the triumph of light over darkness.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night Video
The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category? Video
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category?
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE Video
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents [POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)Tracker
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/18)
A Christmas Carol in New Jersey A Christmas Carol
Playhouse 22 (12/08-12/17)
A New London Christmas Carol in New Jersey A New London Christmas Carol
Gateway Playhouse (12/07-12/09)
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert in New Jersey Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/07-4/07)
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (5/17-5/17)
TRICH in New Jersey TRICH
Luna Stage (12/01-12/10)
A Night on the Town in New Jersey A Night on the Town
Mayo Performing Arts Center (11/17-11/17)
The Sound of (Black) Music in New Jersey The Sound of (Black) Music
McCarter Theatre Center (11/17-11/17)
Batman in Concert in New Jersey Batman in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/02-3/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You