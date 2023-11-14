Brazilian Legend Caetano Veloso Returns to NJPAC in April

Brazilian legend Caetano Veloso returns to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark on Saturday, April 6,2024 at 8:00 p.m.



Don’t miss this one unforgettable night where Caetana Velosos will perform the songs from his brilliant album, Meu Coco, which The Washington Post calls “unsurprisingly gorgeous, adventurously polyrhythmic.”



Caetano famously co-founded the provocative Tropicália movement of the 1960s, alongside artists including Gilberto Gil, Gal Costa, Tom Zé and his sister Maria Bethânia. Arrested by Brazil’s military dictatorship and exiled for so-called subversion, Caetano never stopped truth-telling through music. He continues to be a major artistic, social and cultural force in his home country and around the world.



Tickets to see CAETANA VELOSOS are on-sale now and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.