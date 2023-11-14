Brazilian Legend Caetano Veloso Returns to NJPAC in April

The performance is on Saturday, April 6,2024 at 8:00 p.m.
POPULAR
Brazilian legend Caetano Veloso returns to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark on Saturday, April 6,2024 at 8:00 p.m.
Don’t miss this one unforgettable night where Caetana Velosos will perform the songs from his brilliant album, Meu Coco, which The Washington Post calls “unsurprisingly gorgeous, adventurously polyrhythmic.”
Caetano famously co-founded the provocative Tropicália movement of the 1960s, alongside artists including Gilberto Gil, Gal Costa, Tom Zé and his sister Maria Bethânia. Arrested by Brazil’s military dictatorship and exiled for so-called subversion, Caetano never stopped truth-telling through music. He continues to be a major artistic, social and cultural force in his home country and around the world.
Tickets to see CAETANA VELOSOS are on-sale now and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.
Videos
|[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)
|Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/18)
|A Christmas Carol
Playhouse 22 (12/08-12/17)
|A New London Christmas Carol
Gateway Playhouse (12/07-12/09)
|Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/07-4/07)
|Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (5/17-5/17)
|TRICH
Luna Stage (12/01-12/10)
|A Night on the Town
Mayo Performing Arts Center (11/17-11/17)
|The Sound of (Black) Music
McCarter Theatre Center (11/17-11/17)
|Batman in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/02-3/02)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You