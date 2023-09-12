Bob Dylan Comes To NJPAC For Two Performances In November

Concerts are set for Monday, November 20 and Tuesday, November 21.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 1 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Photo 2 Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 3 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More Will Star in HAIR at Two River Theater Photo 4 Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More Will Star in HAIR at Two River Theater

Bob Dylan Comes To NJPAC For Two Performances In November

Bob Dylan brings to ROUGH AND ROWDY WAYS TOUR to NJPAC for two performances. Concerts are set for Monday, November 20 and Tuesday, November 21. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15, 2023 at 10AM.
 
           
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey – where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, which have reached almost 2 million children, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Roxey Ballet Unveils 2023 Fall Season Photo
Roxey Ballet Unveils 2023 Fall Season

Roxey Ballet has unveiled the lineup for the Fall 2023 season of dance and is kicking off with its first-ever Dancing on the Green event.

2
LoMotion Live Opens Season With TENDERLY: THE SONGS OF ROSEMARY CLOONEY Photo
LoMotion Live Opens Season With TENDERLY: THE SONGS OF ROSEMARY CLOONEY

LoMotion Live will open their season with the cabaret, TENDERLY:THE SONGS OF ROSEMARY CLOONEY with Susan Speidel and Joseph Regan. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

3
12th Annual TD James Moody Jazz Festival Returns to NJPAC in November Photo
12th Annual TD James Moody Jazz Festival Returns to NJPAC in November

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center has announced the line-up of the highly anticipated 12th annual TD James Moody Jazz Festival, running from November 3-19, 2023. Learn more about the full program here!

4
SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to Haddonfield Plays & Players This Month Photo
SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to Haddonfield Plays & Players This Month

Something Rotten! is coming to South Jersey when the hit Broadway musical opens at Haddonfield Plays & Players on September 29. Learn more about the musical and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Waiting for Godot
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (9/13-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SELLING KABUL By Sylvia Khoury
Premiere Stages at Kean University (9/07-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joshua Bell Leads the New Jersey Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (12/01-12/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Annie
State Theatre New Jersey (2/02-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tick, Tick... BOOM!
Nutley Little Theatre (9/08-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Toxic Avenger
Playhouse 22 (10/13-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich
Count Basie Center for the Arts (1/13-1/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Memphis
Playhouse 22 (6/07-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Algonquin Arts Theatre (10/07-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Story: The Musical
Surflight Theatre (12/02-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You