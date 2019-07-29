Big Bubble Bonanza at BergenPAC Goes on Sale Friday

New show on sale at bergenPAC: Jeff Boyer's Big Bubble Bonanza on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 2, 2018 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Bubble rainbows with people inside. Audience members making volcano bubbles! Gigantic bubbles that blow their own bubbles? See the newest, funniest, zany spectacular from world-famous, Guinness Book of World Records-holding, master bubble wrangler Jeff Boyer, as he takes bubbles to the max with big bubble flair. Mixing comedy, music, and interactive bubble-magic, Jeff engages and delights audiences of all ages. It's a sensory-friendly bubble extravaganza for the whole family!

Jeff Boyer is an internationally acclaimed pioneer of highly interactive community-based bubble performance. A variety artist with over 25 years of entertainment experience, specializing in inclusion and diversity performance, he seamlessly engages audiences beyond language, cultural, age, and ability barriers.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030





