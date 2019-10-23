Bergen County Players Presents A COMEDY OF TENORS

Bergen County Players (BCP) continues

its 87th season with A Comedy of Tenors, written by Ken Ludwig and directed by Bill Kaufman. A Comedy of Tenors runs October 26th through November 16th, with curtain at 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 pm on Sundays. All performances will take place at the Little

Firehouse Theatre, 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell. Tickets may be

purchased online at www.bcplayers.org, by calling 201-261-4200 or by

visiting the box office during regular box office hours.



One hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends, and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans. What could possibly go wrong? It's 1930s Paris and the stage is set for the concert of the century ? as long as producer Henry Saunders can keep Italian superstar Tito Merelli and his hot-blooded wife, Maria, from causing runaway chaos.



Director Bill Kaufman of Fair Lawn is no stranger to theatre. With over 40 years of directing experience, he has helmed more than 100 shows with actors and singers of all ages. His directing credits include productions at The Ridgewood Gilbert and Sullivan Players, William Paterson University, Garden State Opera, Montclair Operetta

Club, Old Library Theatre, Studio Players, Teaneck New Theatre, and Playhouse on the Mall. Bill has also spent 20 years as resident director at James Caldwell High School and has received several nominations for the Papermill Playhouse Rising Stars Program. He recently appeared in BCP's production of The Mystery of Edwin Drood and in How to Succeed in Business with Leonia SummerStage.



The cast of A Comedy of Tenors includes Michael Del Valle of New Milford (Max), Brian Feldman of New City (Saunders), Jay Stephenson of New Milford (Carlo), Kira Cohen of Oradell (Mimi), Debra Carozza of Wyckoff (Maria), Joe Di Bartolo of Wanaque (Tito/Beppo) and Rachel Alt of Ridgefield (Racón).



The crew includes Bill Kaufman (Director), Cynthia Barry (Producer), David Luke (Production Supervisor), Joyce Slous (Assistant Director), Michael Smith (Set Design / Set Construction), Rhea Smith (Set Design/ Set Décor), Allan Seward (Lighting Design), Randi Kestin (Lighting Operation), Tim Larsen (Sound Design), Ross Pohling (Sound Operation), Jacqueline McElroy-Poquette (Music Supervisor), Terri Caust (Costumes), Bunny Mateosian (Costumes), Sylvia Kates (Props), Iris Weinhouse (Makeup), Edie Orlando (Makeup), Peter Colletto (Mentor), Lynne Lupfer (Mentor), Annette Jacobs (Member at Large), Michael Smith (Photography), David Arts (Stunt Coordinator), Cynthia Barry (Program Notes), Chris Nelson (Programs), Jennifer Cottone (Publicity), Matthew Blum (Advertising), Michele Roth (Stage Manager), Kathleen Ruland (Stage Manager), Andrew Lennon (Crew), Judith Bellini (Crew), Denisse Soto (Crew), Annette Jacobs (Advertising) and Matthew Blum (Advertising).



All performances for A Comedy of Tenors take place at The Little Firehouse Theatre at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, home to the Bergen County Players since 1949. Performances run October 26th through November 16th, 2019 with show times on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm.

Tickets for A Comedy of Tenors are $22 on Fridays and Saturdays and $18 on Sundays. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bcplayers.org, by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours. Visa, Master Card, and American Express are accepted.

BCP's popular Questions & Artists talkback session will be held following the performance on Friday, November 1, 2019.

Those interested in Group Sales of 20 or more tickets can email groups@bcplayers.org or call the main number and press #6. Row K, Seats #1 and #2 are held to accommodate people with disabilities. They can be purchased by calling the box office at 201-261-4200. These seats will be released for public sale two weeks prior to performance.

Parking is free at the Park Avenue municipal lot, across the street, one-half block north of the theater.

Advance discount tickets for students age 25 and under with proper ID are available for $14 by phone or walk-up at every performance, pending seat availability. Not available online. There is a limit of one discount ticket per student ID.

A new program is now available for qualified non-profit organizations to use one performance of each production as a fundraising event. The group will book all 200 seats at a deeply discounted price and then resell the tickets at a price of their choosing, with the difference in price kept by the group. The available date is the Thursday of each show's final weekend. Interested groups can email fundraising@bcplayers.org for more information.

Further information can be found at www.bcplayers.org.





