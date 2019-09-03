Beatles Tribute & Kyung Wha Chung On Sale Friday at BergenPAC

New shows on sale at bergenPAC: RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles - The Best of Abbey Road performed Live on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 8 p.m.; Kyung Wha Chung on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles - The Best of Abbey Road Performed Live

In celebration of the anniversary of Abbey Road, RAIN will bring the greatest hits of this epic recording to life, in addition to all your early Beatles favorites. This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is "the next best thing to seeing the Beatles" (Associated Press). Experience the worlds' most iconic band and come celebrate the best of Abbey Road with RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles.

Kyung Wha Chung

Violinist Kyung Wha Chung is recognized throughout the world as one of the finest violinists of her generation. Her dazzling and probing artistry has made the South Korea native a much-acclaimed performer throughout her 40-year career. Chung first heard the violin at the age of six. Instantly mesmerized by its tone, she was recognized as a child prodigy, making her concert debut at age 9 with the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, performing the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto. At 13, Chung enrolled at The Juilliard School, New York. Upon winning the prestigious Edgar Leventritt Competition in 1967, Chung was immediately engaged by major American orchestras - including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic.

This performance will feature Mozart's "Sonata No. 21 in E minor, K.304," Beethoven's "Sonata No. 7 in C minor, Op. 30 No. 2" and Frank's "Sonata in A major."

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030





