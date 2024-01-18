Art In The Atrium Presents Exhibit TRADITIONS AND TRANSITIONS At MPAC Through March 3

The exhibit runs from January 17 through March 3.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Dates Added for Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Laura Bell Bundy's MAMA I'M A BIG Photo 3 MAMA I'M A BIG GIRL NOW Concert Adds Performance Dates
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

Art In The Atrium Presents Exhibit TRADITIONS AND TRANSITIONS At MPAC Through March 3

Art In The Atrium Presents Exhibit TRADITIONS AND TRANSITIONS At MPAC Through March 3

Art in the Atrium, Inc. (ATA), a non-profit volunteer arts organization founded in Morris County that champions Black art excellence, returns with its third major exhibition at Mayo Performing Arts Center's Art Upstairs and Starlight Galleries.

In its continued partnership with MPAC, ATA presents Traditions and Transitions: Historical to Contemporary Perspectives in Black Art.  The exhibit runs from January 17 through March 3.  A reception will take place Sunday, January 28 from 3 pm – 6 pm. The reception is free and open to all.

Traditions and Transitions : Historical to Contemporary Perspectives in Black Art is an exhibit of art that reflects a traditional approach in genre and subject matter and, also art that steps beyond prescribed media and representational styles of expression. A range which involves still life, portrait, landscape, and fiber art, as well as the optical art, abstract expressionistic and non-objective styles, among others.

The exhibit features approximately 50 selected works of art by over 30 artists. The artists range from emerging new artists to well established and known artists.

“Art in the Atrium brings to MPAC a refreshing exhibit of artists both locally and nationally known,” says curator Nette Forne Thomas, the exhibit's curator. “The art in the exhibit, Traditions and Transitions ranges from broad and diverse styles showcasing expressions from the learned academic approach to the more experimentally creative. This array of art provides a rewarding and eclectic experience in keeping with ATA functioning as a motivating source for artists and art patrons.“

Artwork displayed at MPAC is available for purchase. The galleries are open prior to MPAC events, Tuesdays from 12 pm to 2 pm, and by appointment. Private group tours are also available. To make an appointment, call 973-539-0345, ext. 6587. Click here for additional information about Art in the Atrium.

 

Click here for additional information on the Click Here

Art in the Atrium, Inc. (ATA) is a Black-led, non-profit, culture-keeping institution founded in Morristown, New Jersey in 1991, that is committed to the celebration and advancement of Black culture. ATA supports and invests in black fine art by established and emerging artists by giving them visibility and a creative space to breathe. Since its founding, in addition to its exhibits, ATA has provided unique arts education programming that includes The ATA STEAM Academy and a scholarship program for promising BIPOC arts students majoring in fine art.  For more information on the Art in the Atrium, visit artintheatrium.org, follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @artintheatrium, or email hello@artintheatrium.org

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2023-2024 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Art In The Atrium Presents Exhibit TRADITIONS AND TRANSITIONS At MPAC Through March 3 Photo
Art In The Atrium Presents Exhibit TRADITIONS AND TRANSITIONS At MPAC Through March 3

Art in the Atrium presents 'Traditions and Transitions,' an exhibit showcasing Historical to Contemporary Perspectives in Black Art at MPAC through March 3.

2
South Jersey Players to Present Dinner Theater At Aroma Restaurant Photo
South Jersey Players to Present Dinner Theater At Aroma Restaurant

South Jersey Players will present Dinner Theater at Aroma Restaurant.

3
CATS, SPRING AWAKENING & More Set for Algonquin Arts Theatre 2024-25 Broadway Series Photo
CATS, SPRING AWAKENING & More Set for Algonquin Arts Theatre 2024-25 Broadway Series

Algonquin Arts Theatre in Manasquan, NJ has revealed the titles for their 2024-25 Broadway Series.

4
Vivid Stage Receives Several Grants in Support of Season Photo
Vivid Stage Receives Several Grants in Support of Season

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is the recipient of several grants for a variety of programs and productions in the 2023-2024 season.

More Hot Stories For You

CATS, SPRING AWAKENING & More Set for Algonquin Arts Theatre 2024-25 Broadway SeriesCATS, SPRING AWAKENING & More Set for Algonquin Arts Theatre 2024-25 Broadway Series
Vivid Stage Receives Several Grants in Support of SeasonVivid Stage Receives Several Grants in Support of Season
bergenPAC Announces Todd Rundgren: ME/WE On May 2bergenPAC Announces Todd Rundgren: ME/WE On May 2
NJPAC Presents HISTORY THAT DOESN'T SUCK With Professor Greg Jackson, April 21NJPAC Presents HISTORY THAT DOESN'T SUCK With Professor Greg Jackson, April 21

Videos

Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May Video
Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May
PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024 Video
PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024
iLuminate Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center April 2024 Video
iLuminate Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center April 2024
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony in New Jersey Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/14-3/14)
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/18)
Leap Into Spring in New Jersey Leap Into Spring
Mayo Performing Arts Center (3/09-3/10)
Memphis in New Jersey Memphis
Playhouse 22 (6/07-6/23)
Epic Scores of John Williams and More! in New Jersey Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
Count Basie Center for the Arts (6/01-6/01)
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert in New Jersey Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
Count Basie Center for the Arts (4/05-4/05)
Jubilee - 30 Years of Mnozil Brass in New Jersey Jubilee - 30 Years of Mnozil Brass
Enlow Recital Hall (3/02-3/02)
The Sleeping Beauty: Full Length in New Jersey The Sleeping Beauty: Full Length
Mayo Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/19)
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert in New Jersey Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
State Theatre New Jersey (4/06-4/06)
The American Dream in New Jersey The American Dream
Mayo Performing Arts Center (1/21-1/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You