Art In The Atrium Presents Exhibit TRADITIONS AND TRANSITIONS At MPAC Through March 3

Art in the Atrium, Inc. (ATA), a non-profit volunteer arts organization founded in Morris County that champions Black art excellence, returns with its third major exhibition at Mayo Performing Arts Center's Art Upstairs and Starlight Galleries.

In its continued partnership with MPAC, ATA presents Traditions and Transitions: Historical to Contemporary Perspectives in Black Art. The exhibit runs from January 17 through March 3. A reception will take place Sunday, January 28 from 3 pm – 6 pm. The reception is free and open to all.

Traditions and Transitions : Historical to Contemporary Perspectives in Black Art is an exhibit of art that reflects a traditional approach in genre and subject matter and, also art that steps beyond prescribed media and representational styles of expression. A range which involves still life, portrait, landscape, and fiber art, as well as the optical art, abstract expressionistic and non-objective styles, among others.

The exhibit features approximately 50 selected works of art by over 30 artists. The artists range from emerging new artists to well established and known artists.

“Art in the Atrium brings to MPAC a refreshing exhibit of artists both locally and nationally known,” says curator Nette Forne Thomas, the exhibit's curator. “The art in the exhibit, Traditions and Transitions ranges from broad and diverse styles showcasing expressions from the learned academic approach to the more experimentally creative. This array of art provides a rewarding and eclectic experience in keeping with ATA functioning as a motivating source for artists and art patrons.“

Artwork displayed at MPAC is available for purchase. The galleries are open prior to MPAC events, Tuesdays from 12 pm to 2 pm, and by appointment. Private group tours are also available. To make an appointment, call 973-539-0345, ext. 6587. Click here for additional information about Art in the Atrium.

Art in the Atrium, Inc. (ATA) is a Black-led, non-profit, culture-keeping institution founded in Morristown, New Jersey in 1991, that is committed to the celebration and advancement of Black culture. ATA supports and invests in black fine art by established and emerging artists by giving them visibility and a creative space to breathe. Since its founding, in addition to its exhibits, ATA has provided unique arts education programming that includes The ATA STEAM Academy and a scholarship program for promising BIPOC arts students majoring in fine art. For more information on the Art in the Atrium, visit artintheatrium.org, follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @artintheatrium, or email hello@artintheatrium.org

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2023-2024 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.