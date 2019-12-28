Art House Productions Presents SNOW BALL 2020

There's no place like Snow Ball! Join Art House Productions and presenting sponsor SILVERMAN for their 14th Annual Snow Ball Gala on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 from 7pm-12am with VIP beginning at 6pm (Snow date: Saturday, February 1st) at Art House Productions in the Cast Iron Lofts, 262 17th St, Jersey City, NJ. This year's theme for Snow Ball is The Wizard of Oz.

Tickets are $150 in advance ($175 at the door) and $250 for VIP reception. The Emerald City VIP experience includes a 6pm champagne toast with Snow Ball honorees law firm Genova Burns and artist Miguel Cardenas, first look at our silent auction, VIP cocktails from Tito's Vodka, exclusive catering from Joseph's, and a musical performance by local favorites Max & Los Americanos plus a few exciting surprises!

This year's Snow Ball features live music from Forget the Whale ("Forget the Whale plays an eclectic blend of indie pop with classic rock overtones and exquisite musicianship along with the sassy lead vocals of Alishia Taiping." - Jim Testa, NJ.COM), raffle for Wicked Broadway tickets, live and silent auctions from Grandstand Sports, including sports memorabilia, art pieces from local artists, and exclusive weekend getaways from Elite Island Resorts, oh my! Meet with our own Professor Marvel, The Little Sage 111 to learn about your past, present, and future; The Little Sage 111 never guesses, she knows! Grab your Ruby Slippers for the costume contest hosted by Harmonica Sunbeam, ("An all around phenomenon" - Michael Cook, OutinJersey.Com). And finally, dance yourself all the way back to Kansas with DJ Paul Mendoza. late night dancing with DJ Paul Mendoza. Wine & beer is sponsored by CoolVines, a specialty themed cocktail is sponsored by Jersey Social, Corgi Spirits, craft beer by NJ Beer Co. and buffet fare from The Ashford, GP's Restaurant, Hamilton Pork, Hamilton Inn, and Brightside Tavern.

Proceeds benefit an ambitious season of performing and visual arts and arts education, and more original theater on the mainstage this spring. Tickets may be purchased at www.arthouseproductions.org.

Meredith Burns, Art House's Executive Director, says "Art House Productions invites you to journey down the yellow brick road for our 14th Annual Snow Ball Gala. Step out of the grey scale of winter and into the technicolor of Snow Ball on January 25th for the most memorable event of the year. Art House's motto is "Home is Where the Art Is" and this year's The Wizard of Oz theme reminds us that "There's no place like Home." In just two short years, Art House will move into our permanent space at 184 Morgan Street, but no matter where we are in Jersey City, Art House will always be a place where people can gather, share ideas, connect with old friends, meet new friends, and celebrate art, culture, and creativity. There's no better event than Snow Ball that encapsulates what we do and brings a community of over 350 artists, politicians, leaders, businesses, residents, and art supporters together. Get your tickets early, because this magical, black-tie creative gala sells out every year!"

The event is presented by SILVERMAN and sponsored by Genova Burns LLC, Mack-Cali and Harborside JC, Manhattan Building Company, CoolVines, The Ashford, GP's Restaurant, Hamilton Inn, Hamilton Pork, Brightside Tavern, New Jersey Beer Company, Freeman, Remco Press, Little Sage 111, Tito's Vodka, Corgi Sprits, and Yelp.





