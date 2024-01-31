Art House Productions Hosts WARRIORS to Celebrate Black History Month

It will be open to the public from February 3rd to February 25th, with an opening reception on Saturday, February 3rd, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos: In Rehearsals for AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo 3 Photos: In Rehearsals for AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Interview: Director, Karen Thornton of AGNES OF GOD at Summit Playhouse Photo 4 Interview: Director, Karen Thornton of AGNES OF GOD at Summit Playhouse

Art House Productions Hosts WARRIORS to Celebrate Black History Month

 Art House Productions will present "Warriors" in celebration of Black History Month. This exhibition features the remarkable works of Myeisha Miller, Theda Sandiford, Danielle Scott, and Armisey Smith, skillfully curated by Andrea McKenna. “Warriors” will be open to the public from February 3rd to February 25th, with an opening reception on Saturday, February 3rd, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Additionally, there will be an insightful artist talk on Sunday, February 18th, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Regular gallery hours are every Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. For those who prefer a personalized experience, appointments can be requested by reaching out to gallery@arthouseproductions.org. Join us in honoring Black History Month through this captivating exploration of artistic expression.

"In the vibrant creations of these four artists, the concept of 'warrior' unfolds with profound and nuanced meanings. Each piece intricately weaves a narrative, sharing the truths embedded in their history and ancestry. This compelling exhibition resonates with strength, wisdom, and resilience, conveying a powerful message," says Gallery Director Andrea McKenna.

All exhibited works will be available for purchase at the Art House Gallery located at The Hendrix, 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07302. Art House Gallery exhibitions are always free and open to the public. Large print versions of all literature related to our exhibitions and tactile, descriptive tours are available upon request. For more information, email Andrea McKenna at gallery@arthouseproductions.org.



RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
MUSIQ SOULCHILD and ERIC BENET Come to NJPAC in April Photo
MUSIQ SOULCHILD and ERIC BENET Come to NJPAC in April

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes and presents an intimate evening with Musiq Soulchild and Eric Benet on Friday, April 12th at 8:00 PM.

2
Deon Cole Comes To Newark At NJPAC, April 7 Photo
Deon Cole Comes To Newark At NJPAC, April 7

Get Ready! New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes America's funniest comedian, Deon Cole on Saturday, April 13th at 8:00 PM.

3
MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS: Tribute to The Doors, Led Zeppelin, and The Beatles On Sale Fe Photo
MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS: Tribute to The Doors, Led Zeppelin, and The Beatles On Sale February 2

Magical Mystery Doors: Tribute to The Doors, Led Zeppelin and The Beatles - On Sale Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 at 11 AM. Don't miss this incredible tribute concert featuring the music of three iconic bands.

4
Limón Dance Company Returns to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center for One N Photo
Limón Dance Company Returns to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center for One Night Only February 17

Limón Dance Company returns to Newark with NJ premiere and debut 2/17. Don't miss the New Jersey premiere of Bessie Award-Winning Migrant Mother and the debut of Limón's Second Company. Sponsored by M&T Bank.

More Hot Stories For You

Performers Theatre Workshop Announces Summer 2024 Programs Performers Theatre Workshop Announces Summer 2024 Programs 
Masterwork Arts Grants $10,000 Premier Award To Camille A. Brown & DancersMasterwork Arts Grants $10,000 Premier Award To Camille A. Brown & Dancers
Alison Mahoney Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT At 54 Below This MarchAlison Mahoney Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT At 54 Below This March
Tickets Now On Sale For MAMA I'M A BIG GIRL NOW At Kean StageTickets Now On Sale For MAMA I'M A BIG GIRL NOW At Kean Stage

Videos

Watch New Trailer For SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Axelrod PAC Video
Watch New Trailer For SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Axelrod PAC
Dena Blizzard on I LOVE YOU GET AWAY FROM ME at Mayo Performing Arts Center Video
Dena Blizzard on I LOVE YOU GET AWAY FROM ME at Mayo Performing Arts Center
Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May Video
Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (5/17-5/17)
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/16-2/16)
The Sleeping Beauty: Full Length in New Jersey The Sleeping Beauty: Full Length
Mayo Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/19)
Adelphi Orchestra - Musical Nomads in New Jersey Adelphi Orchestra - Musical Nomads
Fair Lawn Community Center Theater (3/08-3/08)
Rabbit Summer in New Jersey Rabbit Summer
Mile Square Theatre (3/06-3/31)
Matilda in Concert in New Jersey Matilda in Concert
State Theatre New Jersey (3/22-3/22)
New Jersey Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty in New Jersey New Jersey Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty
Bergen Performing Arts Center (4/21-4/21)
Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony in New Jersey Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony
Mayo Performing Arts Center (3/17-3/17)
Batman in Concert in New Jersey Batman in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/02-3/02)
Itzhak Perlman In Recital in New Jersey Itzhak Perlman In Recital
State Theatre New Jersey (2/24-2/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You