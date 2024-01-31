Art House Productions Hosts WARRIORS to Celebrate Black History Month

Art House Productions will present "Warriors" in celebration of Black History Month. This exhibition features the remarkable works of Myeisha Miller, Theda Sandiford, Danielle Scott, and Armisey Smith, skillfully curated by Andrea McKenna. “Warriors” will be open to the public from February 3rd to February 25th, with an opening reception on Saturday, February 3rd, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Additionally, there will be an insightful artist talk on Sunday, February 18th, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Regular gallery hours are every Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. For those who prefer a personalized experience, appointments can be requested by reaching out to gallery@arthouseproductions.org. Join us in honoring Black History Month through this captivating exploration of artistic expression.

"In the vibrant creations of these four artists, the concept of 'warrior' unfolds with profound and nuanced meanings. Each piece intricately weaves a narrative, sharing the truths embedded in their history and ancestry. This compelling exhibition resonates with strength, wisdom, and resilience, conveying a powerful message," says Gallery Director Andrea McKenna.

All exhibited works will be available for purchase at the Art House Gallery located at The Hendrix, 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07302. Art House Gallery exhibitions are always free and open to the public. Large print versions of all literature related to our exhibitions and tactile, descriptive tours are available upon request. For more information, email Andrea McKenna at gallery@arthouseproductions.org.