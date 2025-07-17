 tracking pixel
Art House Gallery to Present CULT OF BEAUTY: CELEBRATING THE EXTRAORDINARY IN THE ORDINARY

The solo exhibition will run August 2–31 in Jersey City, with an opening reception on August 2.

By: Jul. 17, 2025
Art House Gallery to Present CULT OF BEAUTY: CELEBRATING THE EXTRAORDINARY IN THE ORDINARY Image
Art House Productions has announced Cult of Beauty: Celebrating the Extraordinary in the Ordinary, a solo exhibition of new work by Jersey City-based artist Deb Sinha.

Curated by Gallery Director Andrea McKenna, the exhibition will be on view at the Art House Gallery from Saturday, August 2 through Sunday, August 31, 2025, with an opening reception on August 2 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Located at The Hendrix (345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ), the gallery will be open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. All artwork will be available for purchase both in-person and online through the Art House Online Gallery.Sinha’s new body of work explores everyday beauty through a deeply personal and observational lens.

From the glow of light on a passing face to the ordinary charm of a café table or street corner, his work reframes the familiar as something worthy of wonder.

For more information on the exhibition and gallery programming, visit arthouseproductions.org.




Videos