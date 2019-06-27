Art Garfunkel Brings his Soothing Voice to Kean Stage this September

Join Kean Stage and legendary singer Art Garfunkel in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Enlow Recital Hall, a beautiful and intimate concert space on Kean University's East Campus. Garfunkel will perform two special concerts on Saturday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, September 22 at 3 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28 at www.keanstage.com.

Along with a guitarist and keyboard player, this Grammy Award-winning artist and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member will sing classic songs from his partnership with Paul Simon, solo hits, select covers and also read excerpts from his 2017 autobiography, What Is It All But Luminous: Notes From An Underground Man.

"We could not be more pleased to have Art Garfunkel perform at Kean Stage as we celebrate 10 years in our little jewel box theater," said Kean Stage Manager Steve Cochran. "His talent and artistry have been an inspiration for generations of music lovers."

Blessed with what the New York Times described as a "beautiful countertenor," Art Garfunkel has made an indelible mark on the music world. He was originally revered for his chart-topping songs with fellow New York City native Paul Simon. Their greatest hits collection, which includes Mrs. Robinson, Scarborough Fair, The Sound of Silence, The Boxer and Bridge Over Troubled Water, is one of the best selling albums of all time.

After the pair parted ways in 1970, Garfunkel scored a series of hits with All I Know, I Only Have Eyes For You and [What A] Wonderful World, a song he recorded with James Taylor and Paul Simon. He has also enjoyed a successful film career, published a book of poetry and released 12 solo albums.

"This is what I do," Garfunkel told Nashville Scene. "I go out on the road and I do shows. This is my life. I love it."

Enlow Recital Hall is located at 215 North Ave., Hillside, on Kean University's East Campus. Tickets can be purchased at the Kean Stage Box Office in Wilkins Theatre on Kean's Main Campus, 1000 Morris Ave., Union, by phone at 908-737-7469 or online at www.keanstage.com.





