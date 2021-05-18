Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

An Evening With Gregory Porter Announced at NJPAC, September 24

Gregory Porter swings with all the earthy warmth of Nat King Cole, the soulful spirit of Stevie Wonder, and the poet's truth of Bill Withers.

May. 18, 2021  

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents An Evening With Gregory Porter on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

Vocalist Gregory Porter returns! Hot on the heels of his revelatory 2020 album, All Rise, he's helping us welcome jazz back to NJPAC with his distinctive bone-deep baritone. If you've missed live music, this is one earth-rumbling, bone-shaking performance you absolutely can't miss.

Tickets to see Gregory Porter are On-Sale Friday, May 21st at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.


