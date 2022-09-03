American Repertory Ballet LIGHTER THAN AIR Photo Exhibit to Feature Ethan Stiefel and More

American Repertory Ballet will be featured in Lighter Than Air: a photographic series by renowned photographer Harald Schrader on September 17-18, 2022 in Princeton, New Jersey. This exhibit will feature images of American Repertory Ballet company members and artistic leadership, including Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel and Artistic Associate Gillian Murphy.

Harald Schrader, a formally trained photographer and long-time Princeton resident, studied in Berlin and Hannover in Germany. He has collaborated with performing and visual artists in Italy, Germany, the U.S.A. and Canada. Schrader honed his craft in portrait photography, acting as first assistant to Mary Ellen Mark in New York City and Dieter Eikelpoth in Düsseldorf and London. He has been especially fascinated by the representation of the human form in movement, resulting in his dedication for photographing the performing arts, dance in particular.

"What has most driven me in my passion for photographing dance is the challenge of capturing the illusion of lightness, an imaginary world free from the constraints of gravity," said Harald Schrader. "American Repertory Ballet, under the expert direction of Ethan Stiefel and Gillian Murphy, truly succeeds in mastering this illusion."

Schrader continues, "The goal of this exhibition is to share my impressions of ARB within the context of a photographic studio. I view it as an ever-evolving work in progress that reveals the essence of what makes ARB's dancers unique and world class."

Images on exhibit will capture both the dynamic and quiet moments of ballet. Schrader's photography has been featured in ARB performance graphics for Ethan Stiefel's A Midsummer Night's Dream and the upcoming performance of Kaleidoscope at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center September 23-25, 2022, as well as in the launch of the new arballet.org website.

"Harald's exceptional vision and craft brings so much more to this collaboration than just capturing brilliant photos. The aesthetic, the heart, and the innovation that he gives rise to and generously shares with all of us at ARB, is profound and impactful. " said American Repertory Ballet's Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel.

"It was such a joy working with Harald," said ARB company dancer Michelle Quiner. "While shooting, he gave me really cool ideas, while at the same time letting me freely be myself. All the photos turned out absolutely stunning! On top of all his talent behind the lens, he is also such a fun and kind person to be around."

Lighter Than Air will be on exhibit September 17-18, 2022 at American Repertory Ballet and Princeton Ballet School's studios located on North Harrison Street in Princeton, NJ. Harald Schrader and members of American Repertory Ballet will be in attendance for the opening reception on September 17th. Select images will also be on exhibit at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) September 23-25, 2022 during performances of Kaleidoscope.

"It has been an extraordinary experience collaborating with such a talented group of artists." says Schrader. "Their virtuosity and expressiveness combined with stunning athleticism exude nothing less than the pure pleasure of dancing. I hope the viewer will be as awestruck as I have been."

EXHIBIT INFORMATION

September 17th | 5:00 pm -7:00 pm Opening Reception

September 18th | 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Princeton Ballet School

301 N Harrison St Unit C, Princeton, NJ 08540

609.921.7758

arballet.org

September 23-25, 2022 | As part of Kaleidoscope

New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC)

11 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

ABOUT HARALD SCHRADER

Visit Harald Schader on Instagram at @harald_schrader

ABOUT American Repertory Ballet

Led by Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel, American Repertory Ballet (ARB) is New Jersey's preeminent ballet company, presenting classical repertory alongside new and existing contemporary work. ARB is a founding resident company of the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center while also performing in major venues across New Jersey and beyond for an annual audience of more than 30,000. Founded in 1954 as the Princeton Ballet Society, ARB has been designated a "Major Arts Institution" by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts consistently for the past two decades and has repeatedly been awarded a Citation of Excellence by the Council. The company has been recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts and other major foundations and leaders in the field as a prominent force in the field of dance. Princeton Ballet School, ARB's official school, attracts talent from around the world while providing opportunities for local students of all ages, such as through its award-winning DANCE POWER program. arballet.org