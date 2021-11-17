Algonquin Theatre Welcomes New Marketing Director

Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the addition of New Jersey native Shayne Austin Miller to the theater's professional staff. Miller will fill the Director of Marketing and Communications role replacing David Applegate who recently left the theatre for a new opportunity. Miller, a resident of Ocean Grove has more than 20 years of experience in marketing and public relations for New Jersey, not-for-profit arts organizations serving both Paper Mill Playhouse and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC). Miller, who has degrees in Theater and Communications from Kean University also served as a communications and marketing consultant for the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, Washington and the popular music app Harmony Helper.



Shayne Austin Miller served as Director of Press and Public Relations for 15 years and Interim Director of Marketing and Sales during three transitions at Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, NJ. At Paper Mill, Shayne managed all aspects of public relations, publicity, and promotions for New Jersey's largest professional producing theatre. In addition, Miller founded and managed the theater's popular Broadway Show Choir. The show choir's tour landed in more than 40 venues in six seasons and was voted Best Choral Group by DJA's annual People's Choice Awards four years in a row. Prior to his work at Paper Mill Playhouse, Shayne served as the first Publicist for the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC).



Miller served two terms as President of the Millburn-Short Hills Chamber of Commerce and Vice President of Millburn's Special Improvement District (SID). He served as vice-chair of Jersey Arts Marketers (North) and chaired the PR committee of the state's Discover Jersey Arts initiative. He also served on the board of directors for Summit's HTTV television station.



In addition to his work at Algonquin Arts Theatre, Shayne Miller serves as Executive Director for Ember Choral Arts (formerly known as Schola Cantorum on Hudson), a semi-professional choir that performs in both New Jersey and New York City. Miller's own company, Seize The Day Communications has provided free services to multiple New Jersey charities in marketing, communications, website creation and management.



"We are thrilled to add a seasoned professional like Shayne to our stellar team," remarked Pamela Ward, Executive Director at Algonquin Theatre Arts. "Shayne brings decades of experience in the New Jersey Arts scene to Algonquin at a pivotal time for the arts and our beloved institution."



The Algonquin's 2021-2022 Broadway Series is on sale now, featuring five productions. Elf the Musical opens on November 21, 2021 and is expected to sell out soon.



After the New Year, the series will continue with Biloxi Blues (January 22-30), Amadeus (February 26-March 6) and Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (April 1-10) before closing with the Tony-winning musical Into The Woods (May 7-22). Subscription packages that include four or five shows are also available.



The theatre has also announced the theater's two summer musicals, Mary Poppins and The Who's Tommy. Tickets for summer of 2022 go on sale on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 10 am ET.



Other performances now on sale include: Holiday Soul (December 15, 2021), Chris Pinnella: Christmas at the Algonquin (December 18, 2021), James Langton's New York All-Star Band with Swingin' in a Winter Wonderland (December 19, 2021), Classic Stones Live (New Year's Eve), The Strings of Your Heart Go...Zing! Zing! Zing! (February 13, 2022), Asbury Shorts New York, Film Festival (March 12, 2022), Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks (March 20, 2022) and Father Alphonse Conducts Grand Opera (April 24, 2022).



Tickets are available for purchase online at www.algonquinarts.org or by phone. For custom group sizes and phone orders, the box office can be reached Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday from 10 am to 3 pm by calling 732-528-9211.