Algonquin Announces New Concert, Jazz & Orchestra Series

Highlights of the new concert schedule include a Jazz Series, an Orchestra Series, Yacht Rock, Big Band, Short Films and more.
Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced a stellar lineup of concerts for their 2023-2024 season. Highlights of the new concert schedule include a Jazz Series, an Orchestra Series, Yacht Rock, Big Band, Short Films and tributes to Patsy Cline, Earth Wine & Fire, Burt Bacharach, Barry Manilow, Louis Armstrong, Chicago, Neil Diamond, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and more.
Tickets start at just $26 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.
August 27, 2023
Satchmo! Celebrating Louis Armstrong
Jazz Series
James Langton presents a stellar ensemble of some of New York's finest musicians in this toe-tapping, heart-warming celebration of jazz legend Louis Armstrong. Featuring the brilliant Mike Davis on trumpet and boasting a line-up including award-winners Rossano Sportiello (Piano), Dan Levinson (clarinet), Jim Fryer (Trombone), Conal Fowkes (bass) and Kevin Dorn (drums), we can guarantee there'll be a hot time in the old town tonight!
September 10, 2023
Walkin' After Midnight: A Patsy Cline Tribute
Starring Carter Calvert
Concerts
Through a colorful tapestry of iconic songs and witty storytelling, Carter Calvert uses her own award-winning vocal talents to create this captivating musical tribute to legend Patsy Cline. Miss Calvert, a Broadway star and title character in Always...Patsy Cline, has gained rave reviews for her heartfelt portrayal of this legendary country recording artist. She vocally captures Cline's musical stylings in mega- hits including "Crazy," "I Fall To Pieces," "She's Got You" and "Walkin' After Midnight."
September 23, 2023
Lewis • Presley • Cash • Perkins • Orbison, An Evening of Honky Tonk and Bourbon
Featuring Travis Ledoyt's Sun and the Stars
Concerts
Travis Ledoyt brings together the artists of Sun Records: Presley, Cash, Orbison, Lewis, Perkins and more in this one-night-only fundraising concert at Algonquin Arts Theatre. Hear the hits that made these legends who they are in a truly engaging performance. Travis' musical abilities shine as he strums that guitar to "Folsom Prison" and pounds on the piano to "Great Balls of Fire!" This concert will have a VIP option that includes an open bar.
October 28, 2023
Earth, Wind and Fire Tribute
Featuring Parkway Soul
Concerts
One of the greatest R&B, Pop, Soul and Dance bands of all time - Earth, Wind & Fire - is being honored by Parkway Soul. This Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band is a talented and committed group of musicians and vocalists who perform powerful renditions of all of Earth, Wind & Fire's top hits, including "September," "Let's Groove," "Boogie Wonderland," "Sing a Song," "Shining Star" and more!
October 29, 2023
Ella, Nat, Frank, Peggy and Dean: A Big Band Bash!
James Langton's New York All Star Big Band with special guests, Gimme Four
Jazz Series
Join us for a spectacular concert of big band swing songs! James Langton's New York All-Star Big Band returns to Manasquan with a program of thrilling arrangements as performed by all-time greats like Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Dean Martin, Nat King Cole and Peggy Lee. Topping it off, the immaculate vocal harmonies of New Jersey's own Gimme Four.
November 4, 2023
Back to Bacharach
Concerts
This show will take you on a journey through Burt Bacharach's greatest songs and several surprises. Burt Bacharach, who is considered one of the most important composers of 20th-century popular music, composed hundreds of pop songs from the late 1950s through the 1980s, mostly in collaboration with lyricist Hal David. Travel back in time with us and experience this Bacharach tribute live on stage.
November 5
The Music That Makes Me Dance
From Ballet to Broadway
Orchestra Series
Father Alphonse and his Orchestra of St. Peter by the Sea sweep us off our feet with an afternoon of orchestra music that inspires dance. From the ballet to Broadway, this award-winning orchestra will have you humming along, tapping your feet and standing for an ovation.
November 12, 2023
Daybreak: A Tribute to Barry Manilow
Concerts
Get ready to experience one of the most authentic tribute acts ever to hit the music scene as DAYBREAK "The Music & Passion of Barry Manilow" takes you on a musical journey back to the '70s. Fans will experience Manilow's greatest hits the way you remember them. Led by veteran musician and pianist Joe Hite, along with his 8-piece ensemble, DAYBREAK brings to life timeless classics like "Mandy," "Can't Smile Without You," and the foot stomping rhythm of "Copacabana," just to name a few.
December 31, 2023; NEW YEAR'S EVE!
Beginnings: A New Year's Tribute to Chicago
Concerts
Bring in 2024 at the Algonquin with Beginnings, the ultimate tribute to the music of super-group Chicago. Performing in Chicago's original, classic-era seven-piece configuration, Beginnings delivers the world's most authentic live Chicago concert experience, bringing the legendary band's extensive catalog to life, with stunning detail, accuracy, and intensity. Fueled by world class musicianship and a passion for performance, the band is a live music experience not to be missed.
January 7, 2024
Father Alphonse's New Year 2024
Orchestra Series
Join us with Father Alphonse and his Orchestra of St. Peter by the Sea to celebrate the new year in our annual concert curated by Father Alphonse Stephenson. Start 2024 with an inspiring performance by this world-class orchestra ensemble.
February 10, 2024
An Evening of Big Band Classics
Zack Alexander: An Evening of Big Band Classics
with his 11-piece swing band
Concerts
Zack Alexander is a jazz vocalist who specializes in the style of Frank Sinatra and The Rat Pack. As the winner of the 2016 'Sinatra Idol' competition in Hoboken, he is dedicated to bringing the Great American Songbook to life for current and future generations. This Valentine's Day themed program is overflowing with the best love songs from The Great American Songbook, as well as other big band classics. Zack will be backed by Swingadelic, an 11-piece little big band that formed in 1998 and has performed at Lincoln Center's Midsummer Night Swing, NJPAC, and various NJ jazz festivals. Prepare to swoon as Zack sings and Swingadelic swings at the Algonquin.
March 9, 2024
Asbury Shorts: World's Best Short Films
Concerts
Asbury Shorts is New York City's longest running exhibition of award-winning short films and producer Doug LeClaire brings the World's Best Short Films back the to Algonquin. Produced as a fast-paced event in a "Short Film Concert" format, the program features the best in comedy, drama and animation by combining classic shorts with new international festival winners. A rare opportunity to see world-class short films on the big screen in a theatrical setting. TICKETS ARE ONLY $15.
March 10, 2024
Artie Shaw & Benny Goodman: The Swinging Small Groups
Jazz Series
James Langton presents The New York All-Stars featuring Dan Levinson with a program of swing classics that will have all the cats jitterbugging in the aisles! Artie Shaw and Benny Goodman both tootled their clarinets in front of legendary big bands, playing hits like Begin the Beguine and Sing Sing Sing but they saved some of their best music for their small groups. Shaw's Gramercy 5 had huge hits with tunes like Smoke Gets In Your Eyes. Goodman's trio, quartet and sextet cut classics like Airmail Specia and Stompin' At the Savoy. Join us for a swingin' stroll down memory lane!
March 23, 2024
"So Good!" The Neil Diamond Experience
Concerts
Broadway, TV, and film star Robert Neary creates a one-of-a-kind tribute to one of the greatest recording artists in history. This tribute show to Neil Diamond is unlike any you have ever seen or heard before. You will swear you are watching the master, himself, as Robert tells the stories behind some of the classic songs and performs 22 of Neil's greatest hits. Backed by NYC's premier band, The Mystic, So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience is guaranteed to leave you cheering and wanting more.
March 24, 2024
Chris Pinnella's Unchained Melodies
Chart-Topping Hits Reimagined with a 15-Piece Orchestra
Concerts
Join powerhouse vocalist Chris Pinnella (formerly of Trans-Siberian Orchestra) with his 15-piece orchestra, complete with back-up singers and some very special guests as he returns to the Algonquin with his brand new show, "Unchained Melodies." Spanning decades, the orchestra will reimagine a variety of chart-topping artists including Neil Young, Guns N' Roses, Billy Joel, Led Zeppelin, Simon and Garfunkel, The Righteous Brothers, David Bowie and more.
April 28, 2024
Opera's Greatest Hits
Orchestra Series
Father Alphonse and his Orchestra of St. Peter by the Sea take us on a journey celebrating the best that opera has to offer. Opera singing sensations will join the orchestra to bring some of your favorite arias and choruses to life. No need for opera glasses with this intimate concert!
Earlier this year Algonquin Arts Theatre announced their Broadway Series lineup featuring six musicals and two plays. Algonquin begins the summer with one of the world's most beloved musicals, The Sound of Music (July 15-30, 2023) followed by the Tony Award-winning Avenue Q (August 12-20, 2023), an adults-only musical featuring puppets and actors. In October, Algonquin Arts Theatre presents our premiere of The Hunchback of Notre Dame (October 7-22, 2023) based on the Victor Hugo novel with the beloved Disney music. Just in time for the holidays and back by popular demand is ELF: The Musical (December 2-17, 2023) based on the 2003 film. In the winter, the theatre will present two thrilling plays, Ira Levin's murder mystery/comedy Deathtrap (January 19-28, 2024) and Stephen King's Misery (February 24-March 3, 2024), adapted by William Goldman). The 2023-2024 season will close with two of the most popular musicals of all time, Fiddler on the Roof (April 6-21, 2024) and Grease (May 10-19, 2024)
Show and series producers include: Janice Blanton, Deborah Dec, James & Arlene Donegan, JL Grandinetti, Vincent Gifford, Thomas Hessman, Boris Jelic, Diane & Jerry Levitz and “Broadway Ray" Soehngen.
For more information about Algonquin Arts Theatre, please visit www.AlgonquinArts.org.
ALGONQUIN ARTS THEATRE (AAT) is a 501c(3) non-profit center for performing arts, providing cultural enrichment and arts education for residents and visitors of Central New Jersey and the Jersey Shore through high quality performances and programs in theatre, music, dance and film.
Located in Manasquan, N.J., AAT is an integral part of the Shore region, offering broad access to arts experiences across multiple disciplines. Deeply committed to education, AAT serves students of all ages not only through art and music instruction, but also through the unique communal conversation that exists between audience member and performer. A journeyman house, AAT features the work of young and emerging artists, designers and directors working alongside seasoned professionals.
AAT provides a platform for local and regional performers to showcase their work and offers audiences the opportunity to engage very directly and personally in the arts, fostering greater participation and providing an engaging means for exploring personal and societal issues through the world of the stage.
Algonquin Arts Theatre's programs are made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts / Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Funding is also provided by Hackensack Meridian Health, the PNC Foundation, Manasquan Bank, Sunnyside Manor, the Dodge Foundation, the Provident Bank Foundation and the generosity of other businesses and our patrons.
