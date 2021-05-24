Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ANA GABRIEL: POR AMOR A USTEDES Announced at NJPAC

Ana Gabriel has released more than 30 albums and has earned 20 top 10 hits on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart.

May. 24, 2021  

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents Mexican powerhouse and multi-platinum recording artist Ana Gabriel: Por Amor A Ustedes.

As one of Mexico's greatest musical exports and a true legend in her own right, Ana Gabriel has released more than 30 albums and has earned 20 top 10 hits on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart, including an impressive six No. 1 singles. Her trademark voice and remarkable delivery have led this "powerhouse to fill arenas with fantastic performances that are veritable vocal tour de forces" (Billboard, 2020), and "Por Amor A Ustedes" will not be an exception!

The recording artist whom thru her career has received numerous Platinum, Double Platinum and Diamond certifications, and among many other honors, has received the "Legend" award at the Hispanic Heritage Awards will be in Newark, New Jersey in person Friday, June 10, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets to see Ana Gabriel: Por Amor A Ustedes go on sale Friday, May 28th at 10:00 a.m. at njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.


