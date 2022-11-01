A CHRISTMAS STORY to Open This Week at Music Mountain Theatre

Don't miss the Holiday classic, A Christmas Story, The Musical at Music Mountain Theatre from November 4th - 20th. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, Saturdays and Sundays at 3 PM.



Set in the 1940s in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, the musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts-an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. With a Tony-nominated score from Pasek & Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), A Christmas Story, The Musical will bring an exciting new dimension to those who have seen the movie and will certainly stand on its own for those who haven't.



Starring as Ralphie Parker is Rothe Ripley with Tristan Monaghan stepping into the role of Ralphie's younger brother, Randy. This show marks both Ripley and Monaghan's first turns in a Mainstage production at MMT. Bill Weir narrates the story as Jean Shepherd with Louis Palena and Molly Chase returning to their roles as The Old Man & Mother from Music Mountain's 2018 production.



The cast includes 15 more young actors on stage as Ralphie's classmates at Warren G Harding Elementary School, welcoming back MMT veterans Asher Mendelssohn, Jillian Smith, Lucy Spiegel, Gavin Prikril, Zoe Prikril, Brendan Frankenbach, Nora Bella Kushnier, Lillian Irene, Julia Mueller, Olivia Greeley, Peter F. Piccini, and Riley Thim, with Matthew Golian, Mia Smith, and Olwyn Whelan making their MMT MainStage debuts as part of this production. All of the children are currently enrolled in classes at the Music Mountain Theatre School.



A Christmas Story is Directed by Music Mountain Theatre resident company member, Anna Hentz, Choreographed by the theatre's co-artistic director, Jordan Brennan, with musical direction by Jenna Parrilla Alvino, lighting design by Chris Cichon, sound design by Morgan Tarrant, and costumes designed by Jordan Brennan.



A Christmas Story, running from November 4 - 20. Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for students or seniors and are available online at www.musicmountaintheatre.org or by calling the box office at 609-397-3337.



In conjunction with the run of A Christmas Story, Frosty and Rudolph will have performances for young Audiences on Saturdays at 11 AM and 1 PM on November 12, 19, and 26. Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey.