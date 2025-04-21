WRITERS ON A NEW ENGLAND STAGE To Welcome Author Jeanine Cummins In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Thursday, May 15 at 7pm, #1 New York Times bestselling author Jeanine Cummins of American Dirt visits The Music Hall as part of the Writers on a New England Stage series to discuss her new book, SPEAK TO ME OF HOME.

A tale of mothers and daughters, love and loss, SPEAK TO ME OF HOME is about the spoken and unspoken stories that can shape a family's sense of home and each person's sense of belonging.

The event starts at 7pm and includes a moderated literary conversation with NHPR's President and CEO, Jim Schachter.

About the Author:

Jeanine Cummins is the author of The Crooked Branch, The Outside Boy, A Rip in Heaven, and American Dirt. American Dirt was an Oprah's Book Club pick, #1 Indie Next pick, and a Barnes & Noble Book Club selection. Her work has been translated into thirty-seven languages. She lives in New York with her husband, their two daughters, and their dogs.

Tickets:

The ticket package for Writers on a New England Stage: Jeanine Cummins with SPEAK TO ME OF HOME on Thursday, May 15, at 7pm is $46. The ticket package includes a signed book (SPEAK TO ME OF HOME, $30, hardcover), an author discussion, and audience Q+A. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the McKeon Ticketing Hub at 104 Congress St., Portsmouth.

About Writers on a New England Stage

This award-winning author series, launched in 2005, has presented such celebrated writers as Margaret Atwood, Stephen King, United States Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Dan Brown, David McCullough, Judy Blume, Tom Brokaw, and Jodi Picoult, all on stage at The Music Hall's Historic Theater in downtown Portsmouth, NH. Each literary evening features an author presentation followed by an onstage interview with a New Hampshire Public Radio host. Live music is performed by the award-winning house band Dreadnaught. Portions of these literary conversations are broadcast on New Hampshire Public Radio and available for on-demand listening at NHPR.org.

