Transform Anxiety Into Success With Dr. Luana Marques At WRITERS IN THE LOFT, June 28

On Wednesday, June 28 at 7pm, Harvard-based psychotherapist Dr. Luana Marques visits The Music Hall Lounge with her new book, BOLD MOVE. After decades of research and clinical practice, Marques has developed a 3-step path that can help anyone from teens in crisis to executives experiencing burnout cope with and transform their anxiety.

The 7pm event includes an author discussion moderated by cognitive behavioral expert and author Dr. Robin Buckley, followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Wednesday, June 28 — 7pm. The Music Hall Lounge,131 Congress Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801.

Dr. Luana Marques is an associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard University, founder and director of Community Psychiatry PRIDE at Massachusetts General Hospital, which brings clinical and training initiatives to underserved communities, and served as the first Latina president of the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA).

Tickets: The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Luana Marques with BOLD MOVE on Wednesday, June 28, at 7pm is $47. Ticket Package includes a signed book (BOLD MOVE, $30, hardcover), reserved seat, beverage, author discussion, Q+A, and book signing meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.

Akin to The Music Hall's anchor literary series, Writers on a New England Stage, Literary in the Lounge features bestselling authors in a more intimate space. The series brings audiences today's top authors, the best of fiction and nonfiction, and award-winners across categories, and is hosted in The Music Hall Lounge, formerly called the Loft, at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth NH.

The Music Hall is an active and vital cultural center in downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire, dedicated to the advancement of the tri-state region's cultural life through the performing arts, literature, and education. A community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, it presents entertainment from around the world and around the corner—the greatest musicians, writers, and performers of the time, extraordinary films, and award-winning documentaries. Its 600 yearly events delight an annual audience of 130,000 (including 20,000 children) in two theaters—an 1878 Victorian-era Historic Theater and the modern and intimate Lounge venue. The Music Hall was recently named Editors' Choice “Best All-Around Entertainment” by Yankee Magazine and is a designated “American Treasure for the Arts.” Through innovative community partnerships, it subsidizes thousands of tickets each year to make the arts accessible to all. The Music Hall is community-oriented and committed to helping the Seacoast region flourish.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.