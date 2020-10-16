Tiny Mayhem Seeks Submissions For Experimental Performances

The Open Call launches October 14th and runs through November 1st.

New Hampshire Theatre Project seeks submissions for Tiny Mayhem, a quarterly event that showcases new plays, dance, music, and experimental performance. The Open Call launches October 14th and runs through November 1st.

Artists from all disciplines are encouraged to submit their work, which will be showcased in one of four Tiny Mayhem events happening throughout NHTP's 2020 - 2021 MainStage Season. The first Tiny Mayhem will take place on Friday, December 11 and both in-person and online tickets are available. Further details on how to submit work and purchase tickets can be found at www.nhtheatreproject.org/currentseason.

Tiny Mayhem is a contemporary performance laboratory produced in partnership with NHTP Company Artist Emily Karel. Originally conceived at the Red Door in Portsmouth NH in the summer of 2015, the events are an eclectic assortment of theatre, music, dance, and drinks curated to create a one-of-a-kind night.

During NTHP's previous season 20 Company Artists, and 4 Resident Artists were welcomed formally into the company through a commitment to support both personal and professional growth. Tiny Mayhem, a series of events scheduled throughout the 2020 - 2021 Season will offer performance opportunities for artists involved in that cohort, as well as those looking to engage with NHTP. "It's a chance for artists to try something new, and for us to meet new people," says NHTP Artistic Director Catherine Stewart. Karel and Stewart created Tiny Mayhem, in partnership with Cora Paradiso, as a way to support local artists, and to bring artists from across the region to Portsmouth. "There's a lot of cool work being made out there, but sometimes artists don't have a platform to develop that new idea, meet other artists and find an audience for their work. Tiny Mayhem is really just an empty stage that is ready for artists and audiences to experience something a little different," concludes Stewart.

As well as being a night for audiences to experience something a little different, Tiny Mayhem helps makers in all disciplines find collaborators and space to explore new performative work. The evening of short performances will be presented online with a live house band situated at NHTP's blackbox theatre guiding the night of revelry. The showcase of new performance work by emerging and established makers will include NHTP Company Artists and individuals selected from the Open Call for Work.

For more information about the artists and work in New Hampshire Theatre Project's 2020-2021 season, visit nhtheatreproject.org.

