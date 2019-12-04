The Majestic Theatre to Present Neil Simon's THE GOOD DOCTOR

The Majestic will present its first of four dinner theatres scheduled for their 2019- 20 season. The Good Doctor a Comedy by Neil Simon. This Broadway hit is a composite of Neil Simon and Anton Chekhov. In one sketch, a feisty old woman storms a bank and upbraids the manager for his gout and lack of money. In another, a father takes his son to a house to initiate him into the mysteries of sex, only to relent at the last moment and leave the boy more perplexed than ever. In another sketch, a crafty seducer goes to work on a wedded woman, only to realize that the woman has been in command from the first overture. And let us not forget the classic tale of a man who offers to drown himself for three rubles. The stories are droll, the portraits affectionate, the humor infectious, and the fun unending.

"A great deal of warmth and humor in his retelling of these Chekhovian tales." - Newhouse Newspapers



"There is much fun here. Mr. Simon's comic fancy is admirable." - The New York Times

Majestic's production is directed by Joe Pelonzi of Hudson and stars: Heather Armhold of Hollis, Raul Bernal of Manchester, Kierston Coke of Manchester, Liz Fontanella of Pelham, Lori Kerrigan of Litchfield, Amber Lindquist of Londonderry, Sheila Melanson of Bedford, Tim Mitchell of Weare, Cesar Mite of Manchester, Dan Scheys of Manchester, and Roy Swonger of Merrimack.

All inclusive dinner theatre on January 3 & 4 at 7:00pm and on January 5 at 1:30pm. $42.00 Friday/Saturday and $40.00 Sunday. All performances will be held at The Executive Court Banquet Facility located at 1199 South Mammoth Road, Manchester.

Don't miss out! Order your tickets today by visiting or calling the box office at 603-669-7469 or visit www.majestictheatre.net to purchase online. ADVANCE RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED 24 HOURS MINIMUM. Limited tickets available up to 3 hours prior to event start. Parties wishing to sit together are encouraged to reserve together. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.





