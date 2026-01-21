John Prine Tribute Film YOU GOT GOLD To Have State Premiere At Park Theatre

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Park Theatre has announced special event screenings of the highly anticipated concert documentary You Got Gold: A Celebration of John Prine. This star-studded tribute honors the legendary American songwriter John Prine, widely regarded as one of the greatest songwriters in history. The screenings dates are Friday, January 30, 2026, at 6:30 PM and Saturday, January 31, 2026, at 2:00 PM.

Filmed over two nights in October 2022 at Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium, the film captures heartfelt performances, behind-the-scenes stories, and personal reflections from family, friends, and acclaimed artists. Featuring an all-star lineup including Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Tyler Childers, Lucinda Williams, Dwight Yoakam, Jason Isbell, Lyle Lovett, the Grateful Dead's Bob Weir, and many more, the documentary celebrates Prine's enduring legacy through his timeless songs and the profound impact he had on generations of musicians and fans.

The Park Theatre will host two special screenings in the award-winning 330-seat Eppes Auditorium, boasting a 27-foot wide screen and state-of-the-art 17-speaker ULTRA surround sound for an immersive cinematic experience:

The film has a runtime of 1 hour and 30 minutes. Tickets are priced at $15 and can be purchased online at parknh.org, the box office, or by calling (603) 532-8888.

"We are thrilled to bring this moving tribute to our community," said Steve Jackson, CEO of The Park Theatre. "John Prine's music resonates deeply with so many, and this film offers a rare opportunity to experience his songs performed by some of today's finest artists on the big screen, right here in Jaffrey."

You Got Gold: A Celebration of John Prine is a production of Oh Boy Pictures and RadicalMedia, directed by Michael John Warren, and distributed by Abramorama. It has been praised as an engaging and heartfelt memorial to Prine's life and artistry.

Before the Friday Jan 30 screening, celebrated local musician Jim Reiman and friends will be performing the songs of John Prine live in the theatre Lounge from 5:30pm to 6:30pm. This is a free-of-charge event. The Lounge bar will be open for cocktails, beer and wine (ID required).

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA. The theatre is fully accessible.

