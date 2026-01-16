Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Brad Reinking - THE PRODUCERS - The Rochester Opera House



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lisa Gibson - THE PRODUCERS - Rochester Opera House



Best Dance Production

CATS - Seacoast Repertory Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jennifer Jenry Towle - THE PRODUCERS - Rochester Opera House



Best Direction Of A Play

Tim Hackney - MACBETH - Seacoast Repertory Theatre



Best Ensemble

THE PRODUCERS - The Rochester Opera House



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bretton Reis - THE PRODUCERS - The Rochester Opera House



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Andrew Morrissey - THE PRODUCERS - Weathervane Theatre



Best Musical

THE PRODUCERS - The Rochester Opera House



Best New Play Or Musical

FRONT ROW TO MURDER - The Barnstormers Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Bill Hartery - THE PRODUCERS - The Rochester Opera House



Best Performer In A Play

Katie Gall - AS SMALL AS STARS - The Players’ Ring



Best Play

FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Justin Lahue - WILD PARTY - Seacoast Repertory Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexander Pikiben - THE SHARK IS BROKEN - Weathervane Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Bob Marcus - THE PRODUCERS - Rochester Opera House



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jennifer Towle - ANNIE - Rochester Opera House



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Rochester Opera House



Favorite Local Theatre

Seacoast Repertory Theatre

