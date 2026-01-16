Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Brad Reinking - THE PRODUCERS - The Rochester Opera House
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lisa Gibson - THE PRODUCERS - Rochester Opera House
Best Dance Production
CATS - Seacoast Repertory Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Jennifer Jenry Towle - THE PRODUCERS - Rochester Opera House
Best Direction Of A Play
Tim Hackney - MACBETH - Seacoast Repertory Theatre
Best Ensemble
THE PRODUCERS - The Rochester Opera House
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bretton Reis - THE PRODUCERS - The Rochester Opera House
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Andrew Morrissey - THE PRODUCERS - Weathervane Theatre
Best Musical
THE PRODUCERS - The Rochester Opera House
Best New Play Or Musical
FRONT ROW TO MURDER - The Barnstormers Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Bill Hartery - THE PRODUCERS - The Rochester Opera House
Best Performer In A Play
Katie Gall - AS SMALL AS STARS - The Players’ Ring
Best Play
FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Justin Lahue - WILD PARTY - Seacoast Repertory Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alexander Pikiben - THE SHARK IS BROKEN - Weathervane Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Bob Marcus - THE PRODUCERS - Rochester Opera House
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Jennifer Towle - ANNIE - Rochester Opera House
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Rochester Opera House
Favorite Local Theatre
Seacoast Repertory Theatre
Winners can download graphics here.
