TITANIC: THE MUSICAL to Screen In HD At Park Theatre

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

As part of their ArtsCinema Stage2Screen Series, The Park Theatre of Jaffrey is presenting the HD filmed UK production of the Tony-winning musical Titanic: The Musical on Sunday, January, 25 at 2pm. The film will be shown in their award-winning 330-seat auditorium with its 27-foot wide screen and 17-speaker ultra surround sound.

The filmed-for-cinema version of Titanic: The Musical captures the acclaimed 10th anniversary UK tour production, which originated from Thom Southerland's intimate chamber staging that first premiered at London's Southwark Playhouse in 2013. This acclaimed revival, celebrating a decade of critical success in the UK, was recorded live during performances at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking, Surrey, England, from July 10–15, 2023.

Directed by Thom Southerland, the production features music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and a book by Peter Stone, with set and costume design by David Woodhead, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Andrew Johnson, musical staging by Cressida Carré, and musical supervision by Mark Aspinall. The cast includes Martin Allanson as J. Bruce Ismay, Graham Bickley as Captain Edward Smith, Ian McLarnon as Thomas Andrews, and others portraying the real-life passengers and crew. The filmed version runs approximately 2 hours and 25 minutes, focusing on the hopes, dreams, and personal stories of those aboard the ill-fated RMS Titanic on its maiden voyage in 1912.

Critics praised the production's emotional depth and powerful staging; The Guardian called it "breathtaking," The Telegraph deemed it "magnificent," and reviews highlighted its stirring focus on human aspirations amid tragedy, with one noting it as a "heart-rendingly powerful production of a modern musical theatre masterpiece." The intimate scale enhances the storytelling, making this filmed capture a compelling cinematic experience that honors the musical's enduring legacy.