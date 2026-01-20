The Barnstormers Theatre Reveals 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The delights and pastimes of New Hampshire's long winters are in full swing in Tamworth Village right now, but The Barnstormers Theatre production team is already dreaming up a sun- and fun-filled summer of live, professional plays and musicals. The season is packed with laugh-out-loud hits, beloved classics, and whodunnit fun that will keep audiences buzzing all summer long!

Season tickets are on sale now, with new flex-pass and single show tickets on sale beginning January 26th.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

The summer kicks off June 25 - July 4 with Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, featuring Music & Lyrics by David Yazbek and Book by Jeffrey Lane. Based on the beloved film, the show follows two rival con men who clash on the French Riviera as they compete to fleece a naïve heiress. Audiences will laugh till their sides ache as they discover who's the dirtiest, rottenest scoundrel of them all!

Eureka Day

Tony Award-winning comedy Eureka Day will run from July 9 - 18. With a script by Jonathan Spector, the play is set at the idealistic Eureka Day School during a typical board meeting on what seems like a typical day. But when a crisis hits, hilarity ensues. Facades fall, views are challenged, and polite conversation quickly unravels. Eureka Day is an all-too-familiar, laugh-out-loud look at... well, us.

She Loves Me

The third show of the season is the feel-good Broadway classic, She Loves Me, July 23 - August 1. Often hailed as one of the most charming musicals ever written, She Loves Me is a romantic comedy about two feuding coworkers, Georg and Amalia, who bicker at work while unknowingly falling in love as anonymous pen pals. The musical, which inspired the 1998 film "You've Got Mail", features the music of Jerry Bock, lyrics of Sheldon Hamick, and book by Joe Masteroff.

Murder on the Orient Express

The Barnstormers Theatre tradition of an annual Agatha Christie show lives on this summer from August 6-15. The fourth show of the season is Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express. A snowdrift stops the luxurious Orient Express in its tracks and by morning an American tycoon lies dead in his compartment-stabbed behind a door locked from the inside. With the train isolated and a killer in their midst, world-famous detective Hercule Poirot must untangle an international web of secrets and lies. In this fast-paced, glamorous, and witty adaptation by Ken Ludwig, the question isn't just whodunnit-it's whether Poirot can solve the impossible before the killer strikes again.

Shear Madness

August 20-29 will wrap up the 2026 season with a 'cutting edge' comedy, Shear Madness, by Paul Pörtner and adapted by Bruce Jordan & Marilyn Abrams. Set in a present-day local hair salon and updated daily with the latest news and gossip, this hilarious whodunnit mystery is never the same show twice. Audiences are invited to chime in about the zany cast of suspects-from the flamboyant salon owner to the snobby socialite-and see if they can spot the killer before they make a "clean cut" escape. It's the party of the season, where the audience always gets the last word!

Ticket Information

Classic Season Tickets are the best bargain for theatre-goers who are ready to plan ahead. Patrons can take advantage of early bird pricing - and save up to $8 per ticket - if they purchase by February 16th. Season tickets are available now by calling (603-323-8500) or emailing (tickets@barnstormerstheatre.org) the box for details.

Flex Season Passes (New in 2026) & Single Show tickets available January 26. The Flex Season Pass allows patrons to purchase tickets to the five main stage shows with the option to choose dates, times and seats. Theatre fans can attend according to their own schedules and have the option to complete the transaction online. Additional information and details available on the website or by contacting the box office.