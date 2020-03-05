The Hatbox Holds a St.Patrick's Day Celebration
On Saturday, March 21 at 7:30, the multicultural celebration, Holidays at Hatbox continues with a St. Patrick's Day celebration featuring the New England Irish Harp Orchestra at the Hatbox Theatre in Concord, NH. Tickets are $18, $15 for members, seniors and students and $12 for senior members. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.hatboxnh.com or by calling 603-715-2315.
The New England Irish Harp Orchestra is a lively band of harpers who love creating Celtic music together. They are many harps and harpers with a shared vision of playing great music and having fun doing it. They play celtic harp music all over New England. Our group includes a full harp orchestra and a smaller ensemble group.
The New England Irish Harp Orchestra performs Traditional Irish dance tunes, slow airs, and songs. Members range in age from mid-twenties to mid-eighties and come from Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The Orchestra has been performing for twelve years throughout New England and Ireland. Regina Delaney (Director) is a NH State Council on the Arts artist on the Traditional Arts and Arts in Health Care Roster. Funding may be available through the Council.
ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE: Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.