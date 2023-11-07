Taylor Swift's THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film To Screens On The BIG Screen At Park Theatre

Experience TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film, spanning a 17-year award-winning musical career.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Taylor Swift's THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film To Screens On The BIG Screen At Park Theatre

The cultural phenomenon continues on the big screen at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire—this special cinema event, Taylor Swift | THE ERAS TOUR screens on Thanksgiving weekend from Friday, November 24 through Sunday, November 26.

Experience Taylor Swift | THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film, spanning a 17-year award-winning musical career. Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking cinematic view of the history-making tour that Ben Sisario of The New York Times called "A Cultural Juggernaut". The film has become the highest-grossing domestic and global concert film release of all time.

Taylor Swift Eras attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged and photos of Taylor patrons will be posted on The Park Theatre's Facebook page.  ERAS TOUR friendship bracelets will be sold at the theatre. The film is presented on The Park's giant 27 foot wide screen with 17-speaker ULTRA 7.1 surround sound. Don't miss out; get your tickets NOW! Please note that this film contains sequences with flashing lights that may affect photosensitive viewers.

Taylor Swift | THE ERAS TOUR has five special event screenings:Friday, Nov 24 - 2 pm & 6:30 pmSaturday, Nov 25 -  2 pm & 6:30 pmSunday, Nov 26 - 2 pm 

Regular adult tickets are $19.89. Discount tickets (seniors, children 12 and under, students/teachers/active military with ID) are $13.13. All seats are reserved. Due to the popular nature of this event, tickets should be purchased in advance, whether online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. However, tickets will also be for sale at the box office before each screening.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The facility is completely accessible.
 




RELATED STORIES - New Hampshire

1
Dolly Parton ROCKSTAR: The Global First Listen Event is Coming to Jaffreys Park Theatre Photo
Dolly Parton ROCKSTAR: The Global First Listen Event is Coming to Jaffrey's Park Theatre

Join music icon Dolly Parton for a global cinema event featuring a first listen to selections from her upcoming ROCKSTAR album.

2
Alice Howe & Music Legend Freebo Come to the Park Theatre This Month Photo
Alice Howe & Music Legend Freebo Come to the Park Theatre This Month

On Friday, November 17, the acclaimed Alice Howe Band featuring Freebo takes the stage at The Park Theatre performing arts center in Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

3
MAN ON THE HILL Returns to Hatbox Theater This Month Photo
MAN ON THE HILL Returns to Hatbox Theater This Month

Don't miss the heartwarming production of MAN ON THE HILL at Hatbox Theater in Concord, NH from November 24-26, 2023.

4
The Park Theatre to Present Crystal Ship: The Doors Tribute Band Photo
The Park Theatre to Present Crystal Ship: The Doors Tribute Band

Join Crystal Ship: The Doors Tribute Band for an unforgettable night of music as they recreate the iconic sound of The Doors. Don't miss their one performance at The Park Theatre on November 11. Get your tickets today!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Video
First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy Video
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater Video
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater
View all Videos

New Hampshire SHOWS
Flushed! in New Hampshire Flushed!
New Hampshire Theatre Project (8/03-8/03)
THE SOUND OF MUSIC in New Hampshire THE SOUND OF MUSIC
Concord City Auditorium (11/17-11/19)
'Granite State Proud' in New Hampshire 'Granite State Proud'
Players' Ring Theatre (11/10-11/19)
The Groundhog's Day in New Hampshire The Groundhog's Day
New Hampshire Theatre Project (1/27-2/04)
9 to 5 in New Hampshire 9 to 5
New Hampshire Theatre Project (7/19-7/28)
Mean Girls: High School Version in New Hampshire Mean Girls: High School Version
Derry Opera House (11/10-11/11)
Leonardo: The Works in New Hampshire Leonardo: The Works
The Park Theatre (11/08-11/08)
Alice Howe Band in New Hampshire Alice Howe Band
The Park Theatre (11/17-11/17)
La Cage Aux Folles in New Hampshire La Cage Aux Folles
Theatre UP (11/03-11/12)
Durham County Poets in New Hampshire Durham County Poets
The Park Theatre (11/10-11/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You