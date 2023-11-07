Taylor Swift's THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film To Screens On The BIG Screen At Park Theatre

The cultural phenomenon continues on the big screen at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire—this special cinema event, Taylor Swift | THE ERAS TOUR screens on Thanksgiving weekend from Friday, November 24 through Sunday, November 26.

Experience Taylor Swift | THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film, spanning a 17-year award-winning musical career. Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking cinematic view of the history-making tour that Ben Sisario of The New York Times called "A Cultural Juggernaut". The film has become the highest-grossing domestic and global concert film release of all time.

Taylor Swift Eras attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged and photos of Taylor patrons will be posted on The Park Theatre's Facebook page. ERAS TOUR friendship bracelets will be sold at the theatre. The film is presented on The Park's giant 27 foot wide screen with 17-speaker ULTRA 7.1 surround sound. Don't miss out; get your tickets NOW! Please note that this film contains sequences with flashing lights that may affect photosensitive viewers.

Taylor Swift | THE ERAS TOUR has five special event screenings:Friday, Nov 24 - 2 pm & 6:30 pmSaturday, Nov 25 - 2 pm & 6:30 pmSunday, Nov 26 - 2 pm

Regular adult tickets are $19.89. Discount tickets (seniors, children 12 and under, students/teachers/active military with ID) are $13.13. All seats are reserved. Due to the popular nature of this event, tickets should be purchased in advance, whether online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. However, tickets will also be for sale at the box office before each screening.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The facility is completely accessible.

