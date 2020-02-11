THE BACHELOR LIVE ON STAGE Comes To Concord

The Bachelor Live on Stage is coming to the Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH) for one night only on Sun, March 29, 2020 at 7:30 PM. It's all the fun, flirting, drama and romance from your favorite unscripted TV show in one unforgettable evening!



This stage show will introduce one lucky hometown bachelor to local ladies from the audience. Through a series of games, challenges, onstage dates and other fun getting-to-know-you scenarios, the Bachelor will hand the final rose to the woman with whom he's most compatible.



And, for the first time ever, Bachelor Nation will have a say! Audience members will help along the journey by asking questions, making suggestions and cheering on the participants on stage. From the first impression rose to group date challenges and the coveted one-on-ones, the production gives fans the chance to watch live from their seats as the journey unfolds on stage.



The Bachelor Live on Stage has something for every Bachelor fan, whether you're looking to find love or have always wanted to get an exclusive peek behind the scenes of your favorite TV show.



The Bachelor Live on Stage tour is the latest extension of the hit "Bachelor" franchise, which also includes "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise" spin-offs, all produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. "The Bachelor" television series, heading into its 24th season on ABC, airs in 31 countries around the world.



Tickets for the March 29 The Bachelor Live on Stage event are currently on sale starting at $49.50, plus fees. They may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at 603-225-1111 or online at ccanh.com. Tickets may also be obtained at the CCA box office, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.



Other upcoming shows at the CCA include Bela Fleck and the Flecktones (Mar 26), An Evening with Chevy Chase (March 27), "That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody" (April 4), and Lake Street Dive (April 9).





Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You