THE ADDAMS FAMILY Joins Season 55 at Weathervane Theatre

Weathervane Theatre has announced that The Addams Family - the musical based off Charles Addams' cartoon characters - will join Season 55. In The Addams Family, America's darkest family comes to life in this original musical about love, family, honesty, and coming of age - with a comical and macabre, yet poignant spin.

In the creepy and kooky world of the Addams family, happy is sad and pain is joy - until daughter Wednesday falls in love. The Addams family strong connection is put to the test when Wednesday's new boyfriend and his parents come to dinner, hurling Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Grandmama and Lurch headlong into a fateful night that will change the family forever. The Addams Family features music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice.

The Addams Family will open Weathervane's 55th summer season and play the month of July. Casting and creative team information will be announced soon. Season 55's alternating rep season will open July 3, 2020 and close August 29th. The Addams Family joins announced Season 55 titles Kinky Boots, Amadeus, Green Day's American Idiot, Disaster! and Buyer & Cellar. Changes for the upcoming season include earlier curtain times (7:30 PM evening performances) and added matinee performances (every Thursday and Saturday at 2 PM).

Early Bird Season Subscriptions and Gift Certificates for Season 55 are now sale at weathervanetheatre.org. For more information call 603.837.9010 or email boxoffice@weathervanetheatre.org. Single tickets for T he Addams Family will be on sale in June. Additional information will be available on our website - w ww.weathervanetheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You