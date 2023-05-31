Singer-Songwriter Matt Nakoa Returns To Jaffrey's Performing Arts Center On June 10

Celebrated folk and blues legend Tom Rush has had singer-songwriter Matt Nakoa fronting for him on tour after tour. Tom has been quoted as saying, “He's a brilliant frontman… he steals the show, and I pay him to do it. I don't know why.”

Matt, a modern troubadour, has made his home on highways and concert stages from coast to coast. He returns to the Eppes Auditorium stage at The Park Theatre on Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 pm.

Matt grew up on a farm in central New York State (Kerhonkson) and trained for voice at the prestigious Berklee College of Music. Matt moved to New York City, started playing at bars, and became the star of Manhattan's famous Brandy's Piano, with fans lining up around the block every Saturday night. Matt's first album Light in The Dark, came out in 2012. He has continued to release new albums and develop a worldwide following. Matt has won many music awards, including the prestigious New Folk Competition at the Kerrville Folk Festival.

The Boston Globe says of Nakoa, “Between his piano chops and heartfelt originals on guitar, he drops jaws.”

Tickets for the Matt Nakoa concert are $20 to $30 and can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org, by visiting the box office or calling the box office hotline (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 90 minutes from Boston. The facility is fully accessible. The Lounge bar at the theatre will be open on June 10 starting at 5:30pm with music from Bernie & Louise Watson.

The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922 and was the center of community life as a movie, vaudeville, and concert house for 54 years until it closed in 1976. Purchased by the newly formed Park Theatre nonprofit in 2006, it has been completely rebuilt as a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center, featuring two auditoriums seating 410, presenting movies, live theatre, including children's productions, concerts, and lectures as well as offering a place for business and community gatherings for the Monadnock Region and its 100,000 residents, school districts and dynamic artistic community. The new theatre complex began construction in January 2019, was completed in 2020, and opened in the summer of 2021.

