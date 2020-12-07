Seacoast Rep Streams A CHRISTMAS CAROL Starring Jefferson Mays

The timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge comes to thrilling new life as Tony Award ® winner Jefferson Mays (I Am My Own Wife, Gentlemen's Guide...) plays over 50 roles in a virtuosic, master class of a performance that must be seen to be believed. This theatrical achievement comes from the haunting vision of one of Broadway's most imaginative directors, Michael Arden (Tony-winning Best Revival - Once on this Island).

Staged exclusively for this production and captured live with breathtaking clarity, this must-watch streaming event conjures the powerful spirits of Christmas and brings all the magic of live theatre home for the holidays.

The production streams on demand November 28 - January 3.

How It Works:

Purchase a ticket from On the Stage streaming through the ticket link below. $20 of every ticket will benefit The Seacoast Repertory Theatre.

You'll receive an email from On the Stage with your viewing link.

Beginning November 28 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, when you're ready, you'll have 24 hours to watch your performance after activating your link.

Performance can be watched on any device or cast to your TV.

