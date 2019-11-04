Pontine Theatre To Present A NEW ENGLAND CHRISTMAS

November 29 - December 8, Pontine Theatre performs its annual A New England Christmas. This year's production features two holiday tales, one from "New" England and the other from "Old" England. A Winter Tale is based on a short story by South Berwick native, Sarah Orne Jewett (1849-1909). Set in a rustic coastal fishing village, it is a tale of a taciturn Yankee farmer and his family fighting to save a pair of landmark pines from a greedy timber contractor. Their stuggle unites the whole community, just in time for Christmas. Dylan Thomas' A Child's Christmas in Wales, wanders through his memories of childhood Christmases in Wales evoking warmth, humor, wonder and delight. Shows are Fridays @7pm, Saturdays @3pm and Sundays @2pm. Advance tickets are available online - www.pontine.org - Tickets may also be purchased at the door a half-hour prior to each show, based on availability. #1 Plains Avenue in Portsmouth NH's West End. The space if fully accessible with free parking adjacent. Information: info@pontine.org / 603-436-6660.





