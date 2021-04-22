Pontine Theatre Presents GRANITE STATE GALLERY A Free Zoom Presentation

Thanks to funding from New Hampshire Humanities, Pontine Theatre will present Granite State Gallery with Jane Oneail on Wednesday May 5 at 7pm.

New Hampshire has attracted and inspired artists since the colonial era. What is distinctive about the art made here? This program will consider works by itinerant and folk painters, landscape artists drawn to the state's scenic vistas, and modern artists that adopted bold styles to depict everyday life in the Granite State. Augustus Saint-Gaudens, Childe Hassam, and Maxaeld Parrish are some of the artists discussed in this program.

Jane Oneail is an independent scholar who holds a master's in Art History from Boston University and a master's in Art in Education from Harvard University. Jane is a New Hampshire native and has worked at some of the state's most esteemed cultural institutions, including the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen, where she served as Executive Director, and the Currier Museum of Art, where she held the role of Senior Educator. Jane has also taught at the college level for more than a decade, most recently at the NH Institute of Art.

The program will be available online only over the Zoom platform. To reserve your virtual seat send an email including your street address to info@pontine.org. For information: www.pontine.org / 603-436-6660.