Players Ring Premieres New Adaptation Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

With the hope of making the best of "the worst of times," The Players' Ring will premiere an original, one-man version of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol - America's favorite family holiday tradition - adapted by and starring Christopher Savage, from November 27 to December 20, with both live and online performances.

Twenty-five years ago, Savage appeared on the Players' Ring stage in another adaptation of A Christmas Carol as Bob Cratchit. Over the decades, he appeared in many variations, including a long-running production co-written with Ring founder Gary Newton.

"Gary's version of Christmas Carol has a special place in my heart," he said. During the many years he appeared in that adaptation, Savage's brother would host an annual "Dickens Dinner, where friends and family would gather for a potluck and then sit around and read the novella out loud to each other, so the original text had been in my brain for some time."

For this unusual year, he decided to go back to that original text and present the story as Charles Dickens himself did in the 1800s. Dickens toured America twice reciting his novels, including A Christmas Carol. He kicked off his second, final tour in 1867 in Boston. The writer had become a superstar performer, and New Englanders travelled many hours to see the show.

"Dickens used to read his story aloud to captive audiences. That could work now, couldn't it?" said Savage. "The idea is that I'm not trying to literally portray Dickens but rather to channel him and his voice as I hear it when I read his story. The text is all his, cut down to focus on my favorite parts. There is a lot of lovely language that I don't think we hear in adaptations that focus on the plot and dialogue. I'm hoping people will hear parts they've rarely, if ever, been exposed to and will experience it in a new way."

The magic of Dicken's heartwarming classic, which is performed at more than 150 American theatres each year, brings to life the timeless characters of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim, Jacob Marley, and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future.

"My production is not flashy, but I'm hoping my feeling for the story shines through. Honestly, I'm a little concerned that I haven't been able to get through a full run-through without tearing up, but hopefully, if I break down, that will only serve to draw the audience in deeper," said Savage.

Tickets are available for in-person and online viewings. For tickets and further details, visit www.playersring.org.

A Christmas Carol will be The Players' Ring's fifth production since the start of the pandemic. Adjustments for audience safety include a new air handling and ventilation system, reduced capacity, social distancing at six feet, a health check at the door, and a mandatory mask policy.

The ticket prices are $24 for adults; $20 for adult members, students, and seniors; and $18 for senior and student members, all fees included. Online purchases strongly recommended at www.playersring.org. Performances will also be available to view online via pay-per-view.

