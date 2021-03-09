Peter Josephson's A TEMPTEST PRAYER Concludes SoloStage Season At NH Theatre Project

New Hampshire Theatre Project's new play development program, SoloStage concludes March 19 through 21. Peter Josephson's A Tempest Prayer, is an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Tempest, restaged for audiences that experienced the multitude of social and political pressures of the last year.

A Tempest Prayer runs for online and limited in-person audiences. A Tempest Prayer is made possible through generous sponsorship from JCM Management, Hub Entertainment Research, and Piscataqua Savings Bank.

Themes from the original text which depict the wielding of power and attempts at forgiveness will be in conversation with the events of 2020 as Josephson examines what it means to be a white male in America today. To escape confinement on his island, Prospero must forgive the brother who betrayed him, free the ones he used as slaves, and acknowledge his own darkness and weakness. Told through text, movement, and music, this piece delves into a classic text as a source for new performance.

"The number of unknowns grows more daunting each day," says Josephson. "But, I also have a strong team of artists at my side, even though this is solo work."

NHTP founder Genevieve Aichele, and Company Artists CJ Lewis, Tayva Young, and Robin Fowler will be working with Josephson as he stages his work. SoloStage Artist Gemma Soldati, and vocal coach Marya Lowry join the team to support the creative process.

The SoloStage program has supported the creation of two new works so far, The Adventures of Sleepyhead by Gemma Soldati and Where Do I Begin? Stephanie Lazenby - the A Tempest Prayer will conclude the program for the 2020 - 2021 MainStage Season.

"These artists, and their collaborators, have delved into three uniquely magical worlds that represent our dreams, our memories and our hopes for the future. It has been a true gift to witness this work come to our stage," says NHTP Artistic Director Catherine Stewart. "And that's why we wanted to give the audience one more chance to view these vitally important works."

All SoloStage productions will be available On Demand for a limited time during the SoloStage Encore! which runs March 25 through 28. Join Stewart as she speaks with the SoloStage Artists on March 25 at 7pm during a special Zoom event to celebrate the program's culmination.

"We've met monthly since October to discuss making theatre, both the joys and the challenges. We wanted to open the door on that conversation, for our final gathering. We hope artists and audiences alike will join us to explore the process of making, and the unique insights of that work which occured the somewhat solitary world we find ourselves in."

For more tickets and information about the artists and work in New Hampshire Theatre Project's 2020-2021 season, visit nhtheatreproject.org.