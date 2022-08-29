Paul Taylor Dance Company Returns to the Historic Music Hall Next Month

Dancemaker Paul Taylor (1930-2018) first presented his choreography with five other dancers in Manhattan on May 30, 1954. That modest performance marked the beginning of a profound, uninterrupted creative output that shaped the future of American modern dance. His dance company returns to The Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH, under Taylor's successor Michael Novak.

Paul Taylor's work, which consistently pushed artistic boundaries, continues to move audiences to this day, lending them new perspectives on the joy, pain, humor, and tragedy that bind us together.

Dance students, companies, and groups are encouraged to buy tickets to see this once-in-a-lifetime show! Special discounts are available and tickets are on sale now.

The Paul Taylor Dance Company will be at The Music Hall's Historic Theater on Sat., September 10 at 7:30pm.

