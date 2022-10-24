Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Patrick Radden Keefe Talks About 'Empire Of Pain' at The Music Hall Lounge Next Month

The event is on Saturday, November 12 at 7pm.

Oct. 24, 2022  
On Saturday, November 12 at 7pm, New York Times bestselling author and journalist Patrick Radden Keefe comes to The Music Hall Lounge as part of the Talks series. He will discuss his book, EMPIRE OF PAIN, a generations-spanning tale of the Sackler family and their role in the modern-day opioid crisis.

The 7pm event includes an author discussion moderated by Brittany Wason, The Music Hall's Literary Producer, followed by an audience Q&A.

When/Where: Saturday, November 12 at 7pm

The Music Hall Lounge

131 Congress Street

Portsmouth, NH 03801

About the Author: Patrick Radden Keefe is a staff writer at The New Yorker and author of the New York Times bestseller Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland, which received the National Book Critics Circle Award for Nonfiction, was selected as one of the ten best books of 2019 by The New York Times Book Review, The Washington Post, the Chicago Tribune and The Wall Street Journal, and was named one of the "10 Best Nonfiction Books of the Decade" by Entertainment Weekly. His work has been recognized with a Guggenheim Fellowship, the National Magazine Award for Feature Writing and the Orwell Prize for Political Writing. He is also the creator and host of the eight-part podcast Wind of Change. He lives in New York.

Tickets: The ticket package for Talks: Patrick Radden Keefe with EMPIRE OF PAIN, on Saturday, November 12, at 7pm is $35. The package includes a signed copy of EMPIRE OF PAIN ($18, paperback), beverage, reserved seat, author discussion, audience Q+A, and post-show meet-and-greet. Packages can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.


