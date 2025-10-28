Park Theatre to Present STORY SONGS OF THE 70s Featuring Tom DiMenna

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Park Theatre will present Story Songs of the 70s, a tribute concert to Cat Stevens, Gordon Lightfoot, and Harry Chapin, on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The one-night-only performance will feature Maine-based singer-songwriter Tom DiMenna and his band performing the timeless hits of these influential artists.

DiMenna will be joined by Eddie Holm on bass and Frank Fotusky on guitar for an evening celebrating some of the most enduring story-driven songs of the 1970s, including “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Sundown,” “Cat’s in the Cradle,” “Taxi,” “Father and Son,” and “Wild World.”

“This tribute isn’t just a concert—it’s a celebration of the emotional depth and humanity that made these songs endure,” said Steve Jackson, CEO of The Park Theatre. “Tom DiMenna brings them back to life with authenticity and heart.”

ABOUT TOM DIMENNA

Tom DiMenna is a Maine-based performer known for his rich vocals, guitar work, and storytelling style. His debut album, You Know Me, My Devil Says, was released in 2020, followed by a 2021 sold-out tour performing the music of Cat Stevens. Before focusing on music, DiMenna pursued comedy and acting, training at The Second City and performing in an off-Broadway show based on his lounge-act character, the ghost of Telly Savalas.