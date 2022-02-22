New York's Alex Minasian Quartet To Play Park Theatre

A new jazz master is coming to the Monadnock Region to perform his special musical magic. With two degrees from NYU, Alex Minasian has, at a remarkably young age, established himself as a versatile pianist, educator, and impresario in many different musical genres.

As a pianist, Alex has studied with some of the greatest pianists in jazz history, including Hank Jones, Don Friedman, and James Williams, and has performed in most of the country's most famous jazz rooms, such as Birdland, the Blue Note, Cafe Carlyle, Yoshi's, Bohemian Caverns Iridium, Jazz @ Lincoln Center, the Village Vanguard, and the Apollo Theater.

He has shared the stage with such legends as James Ingram, Arturo Sandoval, ?UESTLOVE, Sam Moore, Marylin McCoo, Curtis Fuller, Hank Jones, Clark Terry, and with such jazz greats as Brian Lynch, Billy Pierce, Kenny Washington, Annie Ross, Sheila Jordan, Gary Bartz, and Hugh Masekela.

Dan Bilawsky of Jazz Improv Magazine said, "The greatest attribute of this performance was their ability to make all of the songs feel good. Alex Minasian is a name to remember."

Alex Minasian brings his quartet of jazz talent from New York to Jaffrey's Park Theatre stage on Friday, March 11. The concert begins at 7:30pm in the acoustically acclaimed Eppes Auditorium. Reserved seats are $20 to $30.

The theatre's new lounge will be open for beer and wine 90 minutes before showtime.

For tickets and information, go to theparktheatre.org or call the box office at (603) 532-8888. The theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from Boston.