New London Barn Playhouse And Transport Group Announces Developmental Production Of SPLIT

The New London Barn Playhouse is thrilled to announce a developmental production of the new musical Split in collaboration with the award winning Off-Broadway theater company Transport Group. The inaugural production of its Nest new works program, this exciting production features a cast with a bevy of Broadway credits including Katie Thompson*, J. Antonio Rodriguez*, Legna Cedillo*, Jacob Keith Watson*, and Grace Katherine Beaudut, with additional casting to be announced.

With a book by Michele Lowe and music, lyrics, and co-orchestrations by Jonathan Larson Award Winner Zoe Sarnak, Split will be helmed by Transport Group's Artistic Director, Jack Cummings III**, whose innovative direction has garnered praise from both audiences and critics, including Obie awards and Drama Desk Awards. The creative team includes scenic design by Oscar Escobedo+ and Brett J. Banakis+, orchestrations by Sarnak and Rodney Bush, music supervision by Rodney Bush, lighting design by Keith Truax+, sound design by Zachariah Rossenbaum, props design by Finley Fields, and music direction by Jon Bauerfield. Additional creative team positions will be announced soon. Original Transport Group casting was by Nora Brennan and casting for this developmental production is by Michael Cassara. Stage Management team includes Francis Eric Montesa* and Harriett Butler*.

Split tells the powerful story of Lillian, a former research scientist at Los Alamos during WWII, and her daughter Amy, as they embark on a road trip to the Grand Canyon in the summer of 1953. This mother and daughter are bound by family ties and a love of science, but Lillian's secret goal is to set Amy's life on a different course. By the end of their journey, it will be Amy who changes her mother's life forever.

"We are overjoyed to partner with Transport Group and bring Split to the stage," said Elliott Cunningham, Managing Director of the New London Barn Playhouse. Keith Coughin, Executive Artistic Director added, "this musical is a testament to the power of collaboration and creativity, and we are excited for our audiences to experience this extraordinary journey."

Jack Cummings III says, "working with Michele Lowe and Zoe Sarnak on Split has been a thrilling process. Their combined talents have created a piece that is both deeply moving and musically vibrant. We look forward to sharing this developmental production with the New London community and beyond."

Performances of Split will take place at the New London Barn Playhouse from September 5th, 2024 to September 8th, 2024. Tickets are available for purchase through the New London Barn Playhouse box office and online at www.nlbarn.org.

About New London Barn Playhouse

The New London Barn Playhouse is one of New England's oldest and most cherished summer stock theaters. Committed to producing top-quality theater and nurturing the next generation of artists, the Barn Playhouse has been a cultural cornerstone for over 92 years. The Nest New Works program is a new endeavor by the Playhouse to nurture and develop new musicals.

About Transport Group

Transport Group (transportgroup.org), an Off-Broadway theatre company, co-founded in 2001 by Jack Cummings III and Robyn Hussa, is currently run by Cummings as Artistic Director and Executive Director Denise Dickens. Transport Group crafts risk-taking, thoughtful, acclaimed productions of plays and musicals that widen the lens on our American experience. Transport Group creates unexpected theatrical experiences that allow audiences and artists to collaboratively explore the "American identity." Transport Group has produced 36 productions: 16 new works and 20 revivals; including 14 world premieres, 3 New York premieres, and 6 commissioned works. The company has received a special New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, three Drama Desk Awards including a special one "for its breadth of vision and its presentation of challenging productions," nine Obie Awards, and Outer Critics Circle Award, three Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, and a Dramatists Guild Award. In addition, Transport Group's productions have received 46 Drama Desk Award nominations, eight Drama League Award nominations, four Lucille Lortel Award nominations, six Outer Circle Award nominations, nine American Theatre Wing Design Award nominations, nine Off-Broadway Alliance Award nominations, four Audelco Award nominations, and a Tony Award nomination.

