New Hampshire Theatre Project Presents SEACOAST SESSIONS with Cosy Sheridan

New Hampshire Theatre Project's Seacoast Sessions series concludes with songwriter and guitarist Cosy Sheridan, joined by Kent Allyn and Charlie Koch. Cosy has been called one of the era's finest and most thoughtful songwriters. Her CD, Pretty Bird, was listed in Sing Out Magazine's Great CDs of 2014. Her concerts are full of energy and emotionality - and her songs are carefully crafted. "Cosy writes intelligent and clever lyrics with stickable melodies," wrote Sing Out.

Cosy first caught the attention of national folk audiences in 1992 when she won the Kerrville Folk Festival and the Telluride Bluegrass Festival songwriting contests. The Boston Globe wrote "She is now being called one of the best new singer/songwriters." She has been on the road ever since, playing clubs, concert halls and coffeehouses across the country. "You can't make it into double digits, and continue touring for twenty or so years, unless you know what you're doing, and do it well," wrote The Chicago Examiner.

Cosy was a seacoast resident for 10 years - starting in 1984 when she dropped out of college and moved to Portsmouth. She learned her musician skills playing in all of the local clubs: The Rusty Hammer, The Press Room, The Dolphin Striker and other Portsmouth bars. She moved to Moab, Utah in 1994 and now lives with her husband, Charlie Koch, outside Boston. Her concerts are a wide-ranging exploration of love songs for adults, practical philosophy and her signature parodies on women and aging. Backed by the strong rhythms and harmonies of bass player Charlie Koch and with Kent Allyn on keyboards, she plays a percussive bluesy guitar style - often in open tunings and occasionally with 2 or more capos on the guitar neck."

For the past 20 years she has taught classes in songwriting, performance and guitar at workshops and adult music camps across the country. She is the director of Moab Folk Camp in Moab, Utah. "Rarely do you find a cd where every song is memorable. It happens, just not often. It happens here." - Chicago Examiner reviewing The Horse King.





