National Ballet Theatre Of Odessa, Ukraine Returns to Capitol Center for the Arts to Perform ROMEO & JULIET

The National Ballet Theater of Odessa Ukraine will be performing "Romeo & Juliet" at the Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH) for one night only on Tue, February 18, 2020 at 7PM. This full-scale production is set to the music of Sergey Prokofiev and based on William Shakespeare's timeless tale of tragic love.

The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, Ukraine, brings 55 of Ukraine's most talented and brightest ballet stars to present a story full of passionate romantic tragedy. Arguably the most famous love story of all time, "Romeo and Juliet" tells the tale of a boy and a girl from warring families who meet and fall in love. Fate is not on their side, however. Due to a series of fateful misunderstandings, the story of the two young lovers who try to elope ends in tragedy. With elegant formal dances, exciting swordplay and dramatic, swooning scenes, "Romeo & Juliet" is a breathtaking treat the whole family will enjoy.

Tickets for the February 18 "Romeo & Juliet" performance are currently on sale starting at $28. They may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at 603-225-1111 or online at ccanh.com . Tickets may also be obtained at the CCA box office, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.

Other upcoming shows at the CCA include The Simon & Garfunkel Story (Jan 22), Cheap Trick (Feb 4), Celtic Woman (Mar 24), and An Evening with Chevy Chase (March 27).





Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You