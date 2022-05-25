Matt Nakoa Performs On Park Theatre Stage This Saturday

A modern troubadour comes to the Eppes Auditorium stage at The Park Theatre on Saturday, May 28 at 7:30pm. Matt Nakoa is an internationally known touring singer/songwriter, appearing at The White House and touring regularly with folk icon Tom Rush.

Matt grew up on a farm in central New York state and trained for voice at the prestigious Berklee College of Music. Matt moved to New York City, started playing at bars and became the star of Manhattan's famous Brandy's Piano, with fans lining up around the block every Saturday night. Matt's first album Light in The Dark came out in 2012. He has continued to release new albums and develop a worldwide following. Matt has won many music awards including the prestigious New Folk Competition at the Kerrville Folk Festival.

Tickets for the Matt Nakoa concert are $20 to $30 and can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org, by visiting the box office or calling the box office hotline (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 90 minutes from Boston. The facility is fully accessible.