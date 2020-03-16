Lynne at Capitol Center for the Arts Announces Postponements and Cancellations

Lynne at Capitol Center for the Arts has announced that all shows though April 12 (and some after that) are cancelled or being rescheduled:

We are cancelling events/shows at our two Concord, NH venues though April 12 (and some after that). We are actively working to reschedule as many of these performances as possible. The following is a list of what has been rescheduled or cancelled within the past few days.

The most current information on the Capitol Center's schedule changes can be found here: https://ccanh.com/updates-to-show-schedule/ (Chubb Theatre) and https://banknhstage.com/updates-to-show-schedule/ (Bank of New Hampshire Stage). We will continue to keep you informed with more changes as they occur.





YOUR OPTIONS

If you are a ticket holder for one of the above shows, your options are:

Keep my tickets. For performances listed as rescheduled. The show will go on! To attend the performance on the new date you do not need to do anything with the tickets. If you have your tickets in hand already you can use those tickets on the new date. If a new date is not listed you will be contacted when a new date has been determined and have these same options at that time. If you would like to keep your current tickets for the future show click here: KEEP MY TICKETS

Donate my tickets. The Capitol Center, like most nonprofit organizations, runs a lean, efficient operation, but as a presenting theatre much of our cash is tied up in advance ticket sales for performances - when those shows cancel, the financial impact can be devastating. If you are in a position to do so, please consider donating the value of your tickets to the Capitol Center for the Arts to help keep this community resource afloat during this challenging time. If you would like to turn your tickets into a tax-deductible charitable donation to the Capitol Center click here: DONATE

Refund my ticket purchase to a gift card. We'd love to see you back for a show in the future! If you would like toa??receive a credit for use toward a future ticket purchase in the form of a digital gift card attached to your account click here: GIFT CARD a??

Receive a refund. We understand if the best option for you at this time is to receive a refund. If you purchased your tickets with a credit card, your account will be credited. If you purchased your tickets with cash or a check, you will be mailed a refund check.a?? If you would prefer a refund for the full amount click here: REFUND



If you purchased your tickets via a third-party reseller, rather than directly from us, you will need to follow up with them.



As you can imagine,our email and call volume is very high right now.a?? Please use these links, but if you have specific questions or concerns we have not addressed feel free to contact the Box Office.





