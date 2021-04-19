Innovation + Leadership Presents Suzanne Koven With Her New Memoir LETTER TO A YOUNG FEMALE PHYSICIAN

On Tuesday, May 18 at 7pm EST, primary care physician and the inaugural writer-in-residence at Massachusetts General Hospital, Suzanne Koven comes to The Music Hall's virtual stage as part of the Innovation + Leadership series, now being presented in an intimate, online format. Koven will discuss her new memoir, LETTER TO A YOUNG FEMALE PHYSICIAN, a profound and humorous exploration of authenticity in work and life by a female doctor, with candid stories from the AIDS era to today's COVID-19 pandemic.

The 7pm EST virtual event includes an author discussion in conversation with Andrew Solomon, bestselling author of Far from the Tree: Parents, Children, and the Search for Identity and winner of the National Book Award, and will be followed by an audience Q&A. The event will be hosted on Zoom via Eventive, and books-which come with a bookplate signed by Suzanne Koven and cover art greeting card-can be purchased through The Music Hall's Box Office for pick-up or shipment.

Suzanne Koven is a primary care physician and the inaugural writer-in-residence at Massachusetts General Hospital. She is also a member of the faculty at Harvard Medical School. Her writing has appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine, the Boston Globe, the Lancet, the Los Angeles Review of Books, and other publications, and has been featured on National Public Radio. Dr. Koven lives with her family near Boston.

About the Moderator: Andrew Solomon is an acclaimed writer and the bestselling author of Far from the Tree: Parents, Children, and the Search for Identity. He is also a lecturer on psychology, politics, and the arts; a winner of the National Book Award; and an activist in LGBT rights, mental health, and the arts. He is a Professor of Medical Psychology at Columbia University Medical Center and a former President of PEN American Center.

Tickets: The ticket package for Innovation + Leadership: Suzanne Koven with Letter to a Young Female Physician on Tuesday, May 18, at 7pm EST is $5. In addition to an event link, the package includes an author discussion in conversation with Andrew Solomon and audience Q+A. Books and tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or through the B2W Box Office over the phone at 603.436.2400. Books come with a bookplate signed by Suzanne Koven and a cover art greeting card and are available for pick-up or shipment.