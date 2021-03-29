Innovation + Leadership Presents Ornithologist and Pulitzer Finalist Scott Weidensaul With His New Book

On Tuesday, April 20 at 7pm, ornithologist, naturalist, and Pulitzer finalist Scott Weidensaul comes to The Music Hall's historical stage as part of the Innovation + Leadership series. Weidensaul will discuss his new nature book A WORLD ON THE WING, an exhilarating exploration of the science and wonder of global bird migration in the face of climate change.

The 7pm event includes an author presentation and an interview with Jameson French, CEO of Northland Forest Products, naturalist, and birder, followed by an audience Q&A. This event will be held at The Music Hall at 28 Chestnut St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The theater is following state and local guidelines including requiring masks, social distancing, and contactless concessions, in addition to utilizing a brand new HVAC system. More information on The Music Hall's safety protocols at https://www.themusichall.org/visit-us/covid-19-protocols/.

Scott Weidensaul is a writer and researcher specializing in birds and bird migration. He is the author of nearly thirty books on natural history, including Living on the Wind: Across the Hemisphere with Migratory Birds, a Pulitzer Prize finalist; and The Ghost with Trembling Wings, about the search for species that may or may not be extinct. A native of the Appalachians of eastern Pennsylvania, he now lives in New Hampshire.

Tickets: The ticket package for Innovation + Leadership: Scott Weidensaul with A World on the Wing on Tuesday, April 20, at 7pm is $46. In addition to a reserved seat, the package includes a signed copy of A WORLD ON THE WING ($32, hardcover), author discussion, and audience Q+A. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or through the B2W Box Office over the phone at 603.436.2400.