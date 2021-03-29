Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Innovation + Leadership Presents Ornithologist and Pulitzer Finalist Scott Weidensaul With His New Book

A WORLD ON THE WING charts the global odyssey of migratory birds.

Mar. 29, 2021  
Innovation + Leadership Presents Ornithologist and Pulitzer Finalist Scott Weidensaul With His New Book

On Tuesday, April 20 at 7pm, ornithologist, naturalist, and Pulitzer finalist Scott Weidensaul comes to The Music Hall's historical stage as part of the Innovation + Leadership series. Weidensaul will discuss his new nature book A WORLD ON THE WING, an exhilarating exploration of the science and wonder of global bird migration in the face of climate change.

The 7pm event includes an author presentation and an interview with Jameson French, CEO of Northland Forest Products, naturalist, and birder, followed by an audience Q&A. This event will be held at The Music Hall at 28 Chestnut St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The theater is following state and local guidelines including requiring masks, social distancing, and contactless concessions, in addition to utilizing a brand new HVAC system. More information on The Music Hall's safety protocols at https://www.themusichall.org/visit-us/covid-19-protocols/.

Scott Weidensaul is a writer and researcher specializing in birds and bird migration. He is the author of nearly thirty books on natural history, including Living on the Wind: Across the Hemisphere with Migratory Birds, a Pulitzer Prize finalist; and The Ghost with Trembling Wings, about the search for species that may or may not be extinct. A native of the Appalachians of eastern Pennsylvania, he now lives in New Hampshire.

Tickets: The ticket package for Innovation + Leadership: Scott Weidensaul with A World on the Wing on Tuesday, April 20, at 7pm is $46. In addition to a reserved seat, the package includes a signed copy of A WORLD ON THE WING ($32, hardcover), author discussion, and audience Q+A. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or through the B2W Box Office over the phone at 603.436.2400.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Mary Testa
Mary Testa
Devon Hadsell
Devon Hadsell
Stephanie Torns
Stephanie Torns

Related Articles View More New Hampshire Stories
New Hampshire Theatre Project & The Music Hall Present the 5th Annual NHTP Storytellin Photo

New Hampshire Theatre Project & The Music Hall Present the 5th Annual NHTP Storytelling Festival

The Music Hall, 3S Artspace, and Prescott Park Arts Festival Announce a New Benefit Concer Photo

The Music Hall, 3S Artspace, and Prescott Park Arts Festival Announce a New Benefit Concert Series

Pontine Theatre Presents THE GREEN SHAY Photo

Pontine Theatre Presents THE GREEN SHAY

New London Barn Playhouse Announces 2021 Summer Season Photo

New London Barn Playhouse Announces 2021 Summer Season


More Hot Stories For You

  • Dixon Place Presents Premiere of BILL'S 44TH by Andy Manjuck & Dorothy James
  • Dixon Place Announces In-Person and Online Puppetry Premiere of NEW MONY! By Maria Camia
  • Lewis Center Presents A PAST BECOMES HERITAGE: THE NEGRO UNITS OF THE FEDERAL THEATRE PROJECT
  • Dixon Place Announces In-Person and Online Puppetry Premiere of UNICORN AFTERLIFE by Justin Perkins