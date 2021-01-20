Greater Portsmouth Business Community Supports Local Artists Through New Hampshire Theatre Project's SoloStage

For so many businesses and organizations, Covid-19 brought many unforeseen challenges and even closures. New Hampshire Theatre Project was no exception-- the nonprofit cancelled all performances and onsite educational programs, and has been closed to the public since March 2020.

But, the show, as they say, must go on. NHTP has pivoted to provide the community-building programming they're now known for. One such pivot is the highly anticipated SoloStage Program, which is supporting three artists for six months as they develop new performances.

However with limited seating due to safety protocols and the added equipment to begin live streaming programs, NHTP is unable to cover all production costs. Though the theatre has been the recipient of state and federal grant funding, 60% of past annual budgets were generated via ticket sales. Although the theatre became as lean as possible, funding the SoloStage program would have been impossible without the generous support from sponsors, big and small.

Two sponsors in particular deserve special mention for their contributions: JCM Management Company, Inc, a progressive, full-service property management company operating out of NH since 1982; and Hub Entertainment Research, a leading insights agency focused on the impact of technology on the way people discover, choose, and consume media and entertainment content.

Clement Madden, Vice President at JCM Management Company, first learned of NHTP when his wife Colleen did a project there about five years ago. Since then, Colleen has become a Company Artist and both have patronized the theatre for the interesting and "forceful" plays. Madden added, "as a property management company, we believe in a strong community-NHTP is a valuable part of the Portsmouth community and the NH community at large. I would also consider them essential, particularly in challenging times like these."

As many theatres know, every year comes with its own unique challenges, but also with its own particular joys and gifts. NHTP has certainly weathered much this year, but has also been incredibly humbled and grateful for the outpouring of support. Madden concluded, "NHTP is a magnificent asset to the community-we need it. That is the reason we support NHTP and the work they produce and perform."

In-person tickets and online tickets are still available for three performance dates January 22, 23, and 24 for Where Do I Begin? by Stephanie Lazenby. Learn more about how NHTP is maintaining patron safety and purchase in-person or online tickets at www.nhtheatreproject.org/onstagenow