Grateful Dead Tribute Band Dark Star Orchestra Returns To The CCA

Leading Grateful Dead tribute band Dark Star Orchestra returns to the Capitol Center for the Arts (CCA) in Downtown Concord, NH on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 7PM. The show is presented by the Capitol Center for the Arts and Kirschner Concerts.



Dark Star Orchestra continues the Grateful Dead concert experience. Their shows are built off the Dead's extensive catalog and the talent of these seven fine musicians. On any given night, the band will perform a show based on a set list from the Grateful Dead's 30 years of extensive touring or use their catalog to program a unique set list for the show. This allows fans both young and old to share in the experience. By recreating set lists from the past, and by developing their own sets of Dead songs, Dark Star Orchestra offers a continually evolving artistic outlet within this musical canon. Honoring both the band and the fans, Dark Star Orchestra's members seek out the unique style and sound of each era while simultaneously offering their own informed improvisations.



Dark Star Orchestra offers much more than the sound of the Grateful Dead, they truly encapsulate the energy and the experience. It's about a sense of familiarity. It's about a feeling that grabs listeners and takes over. It's about that contagious energy...in short, it's about the complete experience and consistent quality show that the fan receives when attending a show.



Dark Star Orchestra has performed throughout the entire United States, plus Europe & the Caribbean touching down in seven different countries. DSO continues to grow its fan base by playing at larger venues for two and even three night stands as well as performing at major music festivals including Bonnaroo, Milwaukee's SummerFest, The Peach Music Festival, All Good Festival, Gathering of the Vibes, Mountain Jam, and many more.



"For us, it's a chance to recreate some of the magic that was created for us over the years," rhythm guitarist and vocalist Rob Eaton explains. "We offer a sort of a historical perspective at what it might have been like to go to a show in 1985, 1978 or whenever. Even for Deadheads who can say they've been to a hundred shows in the '90s, we offer something they never got to see live."



Tickets for the November 26 Dark Star Orchestra performance are $36 advance | $40 day of show. They may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at (603) 225-1111 or online at ccanh.com. Tickets may also obtained at the Center's newly-relocated box office at 16 South Main St., Concord, NH, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.



Other upcoming shows at the Capitol Center for the Arts include Fleetwood Mac tribute band Tusk (Nov 1), country superstar Vince Gill (Nov 3), comedian Steven Wright (Nov 16), and the iconic Jay Leno (Nov 21).







