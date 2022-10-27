Glass Dove Productions to Present A SAFE PASSAGE US Premiere at The Players' Ring in November
A Safe Passage includes performances from Emily Karel and Andrew Codispoti.
Following her emotionally gripping performance of Mary and Me at The Players' Ring at the beginning of 2020, local actress and producer Emily Karel is once again teaming up with acclaimed playwright Irene Kelleher to present the US premiere of A Safe Passage, produced by Glass Dove Productions. A Safe Passage is running from November 4th-13th at The Players' Ring in Portsmouth, NH.
It is New Year's Eve in Ireland. The year is 1979. Christy, a lonely light house keeper, is not entirely certain he wants to see 1980. But when he sees a young woman on the rocks poised to jump into the sea, he races into the storm to pull her back from the brink. But Christy is about to realize that the woman is not what she seems and this final rescue is much more than he bargained for. Irene Kelleher's uncanny ability to capture the depth of the human soul is on display as she teaches audiences that redemption and destruction can come in many forms.
"Irene is a master storyteller," said Karel. "Her plays often deal with difficult and complex personal and societal issues which she explores honestly, and often humorously. Irene also has a talent for writing interesting and authentic characters. A Safe Passage is no exception. It is a deeply personal story, with a twist. Just when you believe you have it "figured out," it surprises you, throwing everything into question once more."
Director Catherine Stewart added, "When we invite a stranger into our lives our world can be turned upside down, for good, or in terrible ways. Fear of the latter is what keeps us locked in our own towers, like lighthouses battened down for the coming storm. But aren't we also shutting out the possibility of a life-changing encounter with someone who can influence our solitary mindset? Irene Kelleher's dynamic psychological thriller illuminates the question: what happens if we let someone in?"
A Safe Passage includes performances from Emily Karel and Andrew Codispoti. The production team behind the US premiere includes Catherine Stewart (Director), Quentin Stockwell (Scenic Design), Tayva Young (Lighting Design), CJ Lewis (Sound Design), and Corrie Owens-Beauchesne (Stage Management).
Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30PM. General Admission tickets are $27 and $24 for students and seniors. A Safe Passage is also available as a part of The Players' Ring subscription packages. Tickets can be purchased at www.playersring.org.
ABOUT THE PLAYERS' RING: The Players Ring provides the Seacoast with an intimate and distinctive performance experience by cultivating artistic creativity and freedom and by engaging audiences with unique and exciting theatrical opportunities.
