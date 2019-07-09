Emmy-Winning Beatles Tribute The Fab Four Heads To Hampton Beach

After mesmerizing yet another audience at their concert on The Plaza at MGM Springfield in Western Massachusetts last Friday, Emmy-winning L.A.-based Beatles tribute band The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute is headed back to the East Coast to kick off their latest three-night New England mini-tour with a performance at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom in Hampton Beach, NH.

The Hampton Beach concert, which will take place on Friday, July 12th at 8:00 pm at the Casino Ballroom, with doors opening at 6:00, will prime the New England area for the popular act's highly-anticipated annual Massachusetts shows at The South Shore Music Circus in Cohasset on Saturday and The Cape Cod Melody Tent in Hyannis on Sunday.

A Must-See Act for Both the Dedicated Fan & the Serious Beatles Aficionado

The Fab Four are a troupe of charismatic performers and multi-talented musicians who offer audiences a highly polished professional stage production spanning all the eras of the Beatles' music -- from their early Ed Sullivan and Shea Stadium days through their Sgt. Pepper and Abbey Road eras and beyond. But they don't stop there. In addition to offering concertgoers impeccable musicianship, fine acting, and powerful vocals that sound uncannily like the originals, The Fab Four have that special something that sparks that Beatles Magic, transporting their audiences right back to the 1960s.

The Fab Four: An Emmy Award-Winning Group with a Sterling Reputation

Widely known for their dynamic stage presence and precise attention to detail, The Fab Four have earned many accolades and awards from industry professionals during their two-decades-long career, including an Emmy and four Tellys for their 2012 PBS special, The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute.

Reproducing the Beatles' timeless classics with uncanny precision and remarkable onstage chemistry, these lads wear both their band name and their tagline easily, comfortably, and convincingly. And the reason is simple: The Fab Four truly are "The Ultimate Tribute to The Beatles."

Never Seen Them? Get Ready for an Astonishing Performance!

Bringing fans a selection of well-loved classics from every era of the Beatles' career, this unique production offers a rare opportunity for concertgoers to watch a thoroughly convincing presentation of the musical evolution of the world's most iconic rock band dramatically unfolding onstage, 100-percent live and in real time. It's a show that makes the audience feel as if they've transcended time and stepped back into the 1960s to experience the talent and charisma of the original Four Lads from Liverpool.

This highly accurate portrayal of the Beatles is one big reason New England Beatle fans will want to be sure to catch one or more of these performances. A second reason: The band will be returning to SoCal after these three East Coast performance to gear up for their next string of shows - which are just a few among the many that are always eagerly awaited by Beatle fans here, there, and everywhere.

What Those Close to the Music Scene Are Saying about The Fab Four

Kent Kotal at Forgotten Hits explains the group's precision this way: "There are LOTS of Beatles tribute bands out there ... and we've probably seen dozens of them over the years ... but we have NEVER seen a band SO dedicated to getting things right as these guy[s]. Every move, every mannerism, every little nuance ... the fun way they present the music on stage and the confidence they have in themselves to perform it flawlessly in the process."

For further information about the Hampton Beach show, concertgoers can visit the Casino Ballroom event link, call (603) 929-4100 or e-mail info@casinoballroom.com.

To learn more about the band, visit The Fab Four website. Tickets for this event may be purchased online at Ticketmaster.





